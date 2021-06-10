Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television. Cinemas opened this week, but some aren’t opening straight away – so keep an eye on local listings.
Inside
Bo Burnham started his career as a young YouTuber – today, he’s a comedian, actor and director. This new special by him captures the pandemic experience, and is quite the watch.
- Rotten Tomatoes: 100%
- IMDB: 8.9/10
- Where can I watch it? Netflix
Nobody
Bob Odenkirk stars as a suburban dad who turns into a vigilante after he takes on burglars who break into his family home.
- Rotten Tomatoes: %
- IMDB: 7.4/10
- Where can I watch it? Selected cinemas
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
This sequel takes place four years after the original, and sees bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) rescued from an assassination attempt by the wife (Salma Hayek) of the hitman (Samuel L Jackson) who wants to kill him. If you get me…
- Rotten Tomatoes: 27%
- IMDB: /10
- Where can I watch it? Selected cinemas
