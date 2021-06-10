#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 10 June 2021
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 10 Jun 2021, 8:00 PM
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television. Cinemas opened this week, but some aren’t opening straight away – so keep an eye on local listings. 

Inside

Source: Non-Stop Cinema/YouTube

Bo Burnham started his career as a young YouTuber – today, he’s a comedian, actor and director. This new special by him captures the pandemic experience, and is quite the watch.

Nobody

Source: Movie Trailers Source/YouTube

Bob Odenkirk stars as a suburban dad who turns into a vigilante after he takes on burglars who break into his family home. 

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Source: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

This sequel takes place four years after the original, and sees bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) rescued from an assassination attempt by the wife (Salma Hayek) of the hitman (Samuel L Jackson) who wants to kill him. If you get me… 

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

Nobody (323)
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (236)
Bo Burnham: Inside (179)



Aoife Barry
