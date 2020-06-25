Trailer Watch: Which film will you stream this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed at the moment because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams play Lars and Sigrit, a father and daughter duo from Iceland who get their chance to represent their country at the Eurovision. The only hitch is that nearly everyone thinks they are a laughing stock.

Watch it on: Netflix

Netflix RottenTomatoes: 56%

IMDB: No rating yet

7500

Joseph Gordon Levitt plays a pilot stuck in the cockpit when an incident breaks out on board and men attempt to hijack the plane.

Watch it on: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime RottenTomatoes: 69%

IMDB: 6.2/10

Within Our Gates

This piece of African-American filmmaking was made in 1920 and has thankfully survived until today. It tells the story – told by director Oscar Micheaux – of a teacher from the Deep South who takes a fundraising trip to Boston, where she falls in love with a man named Dr Vivian. Through its narrative it explores systemic racism in the US at that time.

