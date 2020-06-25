This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 25 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trailer Watch: Which film will you stream this weekend?

Cinemas might be closed for now, but there are other ways to watch. Here are a few options.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,604 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5132628

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed at the moment because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams play Lars and Sigrit, a father and daughter duo from Iceland who get their chance to represent their country at the Eurovision. The only hitch is that nearly everyone thinks they are a laughing stock.

7500

Source: Movie Coverage/YouTube

Joseph Gordon Levitt plays a pilot stuck in the cockpit when an incident breaks out on board and men attempt to hijack the plane.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Within Our Gates

Source: Library of Congress/YouTube

This piece of African-American filmmaking was made in 1920 and has thankfully survived until today. It tells the story – told by director Oscar Micheaux – of a teacher from the Deep South who takes a fundraising trip to Boston, where she falls in love with a man named Dr Vivian. Through its narrative it explores systemic racism in the US at that time.

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

None of them (491)
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (318)
Within Our Gates (87)
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again (69)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie