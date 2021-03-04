#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 4 March 2021
Trailer Watch: Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival special

We have trailers for films you can check out at this year’s Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 4 Mar 2021, 8:00 PM
42 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5371738

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

The films might be on streaming services, or on television. This week we have a special edition of Trailer Watch, with a focus on films that are on at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival, which runs until 14 March online.

You can buy your tickets at Diff.ie, and check out the rest of the great programme while you’re there. The times and dates are below – but most screenings offer the chance to watch the film up to 72 hours after release time.

Tina

Source: TINA Turner Blog/YouTube

A documentary about the icon, the legend, Tina Turner. Includes never-before-seen archival footage and photos of her in action. 

Gagarine

Source: Madman Films/YouTube

A French teenager named Yuri – named after Yuri Gagarin – wants to be an astronaut. He lives on a housing project, and as he dreams of leaving home he also tries to save the project from demolition. Directed by Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh. 

A Worm In The Heart

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

This Irish documentary looks at the crackdown on LGBT+ rights in Russia. We spoke to the filmmaker Eoin Rice, who travelled to Russia and Siberia with his partner, Liam Jackson Montgomery, to make the film. 

Jumbo

Source: Movieclips Indie/YouTube

A young woman (Noemie Merlant, from Portrait Of A Lady On Fire), falls in love with an amusement park ride. 

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

Tina (17)
A Worm In The Heart (14)
Jumbo (9)
Gagarin (6)




Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

