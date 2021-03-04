Trailer Watch: Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival special

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

The films might be on streaming services, or on television. This week we have a special edition of Trailer Watch, with a focus on films that are on at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival, which runs until 14 March online.

You can buy your tickets at Diff.ie, and check out the rest of the great programme while you’re there. The times and dates are below – but most screenings offer the chance to watch the film up to 72 hours after release time.

Tina

A documentary about the icon, the legend, Tina Turner. Includes never-before-seen archival footage and photos of her in action.

Gagarine

A French teenager named Yuri – named after Yuri Gagarin – wants to be an astronaut. He lives on a housing project, and as he dreams of leaving home he also tries to save the project from demolition. Directed by Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh.

A Worm In The Heart

This Irish documentary looks at the crackdown on LGBT+ rights in Russia. We spoke to the filmmaker Eoin Rice, who travelled to Russia and Siberia with his partner, Liam Jackson Montgomery, to make the film.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Jumbo

A young woman (Noemie Merlant, from Portrait Of A Lady On Fire), falls in love with an amusement park ride.

Which one would you watch first?

