Thursday 15 July 2021
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 15 Jul 2021, 8:30 PM
4,332 Views 5 Comments
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can check out.

The Forever Purge

Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

The latest in the Purge franchise, this focuses on a group of lawless marauders who don’t respect the Purge’s rules. 

Fear Street 3: 1666

Source: Netflix/YouTube

The third in the Fear Street trilogy, this brings viewers back centuries to discover the origin of Sarah Fier’s curse.

Another Round

Source: TIFF Trailers/YouTube

Thomas Vinterberg’s excellent and Oscar-winning comedy-drama is about a group of friends who decide to imbibe a little bit of alcohol every day to try and make their lives better. The results are… interesting. 

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

Another Round (372)
Forever Purge (79)
Fear Street: 1666 (75)



