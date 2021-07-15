Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can check out.

The Forever Purge

The latest in the Purge franchise, this focuses on a group of lawless marauders who don’t respect the Purge’s rules.

Fear Street 3: 1666

The third in the Fear Street trilogy, this brings viewers back centuries to discover the origin of Sarah Fier’s curse.

Another Round

Thomas Vinterberg’s excellent and Oscar-winning comedy-drama is about a group of friends who decide to imbibe a little bit of alcohol every day to try and make their lives better. The results are… interesting.

Which one would you watch first?

