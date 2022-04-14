Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

The Lost City

Advertisement

Sandra Bullock plays a romance novelist who gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt. Channing Tatum plays her cover model who also ends up involved.

Choose or Die

Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) stars as a young coder in this 80s-set horror about a computer game that is cursed. On Netflix.

RottenTomatoes: No rating yet

IMDB: No rating yet

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Operation Mincemeat

Based on real-life events, this is set during World War II in 1943, and focuses on two intelligence officers (played by Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen, quite the dream team) who have to dream up a disinformation strategy.

Which one would you go see first?

