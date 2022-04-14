#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 14 April 2022
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 14 Apr 2022, 8:30 PM
38 minutes ago 2,562 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5737640

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.  

The Lost City

Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

 

Sandra Bullock plays a romance novelist who gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt. Channing Tatum plays her cover model who also ends up involved. 

Choose or Die

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) stars as a young coder in this 80s-set horror about a computer game that is cursed. On Netflix. 

Operation Mincemeat

Source: Warner Bros. UK & Ireland/YouTube

Based on real-life events, this is set during World War II in 1943, and focuses on two intelligence officers (played by Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen, quite the dream team) who have to dream up a disinformation strategy.

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Operation Mincemeat (274)
The Lost City (95)
Choose or Die (43)



