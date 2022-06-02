Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Bergman Island

Tim Roth stars in this romantic drama that sees two American filmmakers retreat to Fårö island for the summer, hoping to find inspiration from where Ingmar Bergman shot his most celebrated films, when the lines between reality and fiction start to blur.

Firebird

Based on a true story during the Cold War, this war drama follows a young soldier who embarks on a dangerous love triangle with a charismatic fighter pilot and a female comrade on a Soviet air force base in occupied Estonia.

Dashcam

Rob Savage’s chaotic found footage horror film sees an indulgent musician escape LA during the pandemic and head to London. Set from the perspective of her livestream, her night take a dangerous turn after she agrees to help transport a frail elderly woman out of town.

Which one would you go see first?

