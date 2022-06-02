#Open journalism No news is bad news

Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Jane Moore Thursday 2 Jun 2022, 8:30 PM
6 minutes ago 298 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5781077

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Bergman Island

Source: IFC Films/YouTube

Tim Roth stars in this romantic drama that sees two American filmmakers retreat to Fårö island for the summer, hoping to find inspiration from where Ingmar Bergman shot his most celebrated films, when the lines between reality and fiction start to blur.

Firebird 

Source: RoadsideFlix/YouTube

Based on a true story during the Cold War, this war drama follows a young soldier who embarks on a dangerous love triangle with a charismatic fighter pilot and a female comrade on a Soviet air force base in occupied Estonia.

Dashcam 

Source: Movie Trailers Source/YouTube

Rob Savage’s chaotic found footage horror film sees an indulgent musician escape LA during the pandemic and head to London. Set from the perspective of her livestream, her night take a dangerous turn after she agrees to help transport a frail elderly woman out of town.

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Dashcam (10)
Bergman Island (8)
Firebird (4)



About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

