Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Snake Eyes
Henry Golding stars as Snake Eyes, a talented martial arts fighter who wants to avenge the death of his father.
- Rotten Tomatoes: 38%
- IMDB: 5.6/10
Redemption of a Rogue
Aaron Monaghan stars in this Irish film about a ‘prodigal son’, Jimmy, who must return home and atone for his sins.
- IMDB: 7.5/10
Reminiscence
Hugh Jackman stars in this sci-fi thriller about a man searching for his lost love, who figures out a way to relive people’s pasts. Directed by Lisa Joy, one of the creators of Westworld.
- Rotten Tomatoes: No rating yet
- IMDB: 7.8/10
