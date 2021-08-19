Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Snake Eyes

Henry Golding stars as Snake Eyes, a talented martial arts fighter who wants to avenge the death of his father.

Redemption of a Rogue

Aaron Monaghan stars in this Irish film about a ‘prodigal son’, Jimmy, who must return home and atone for his sins.

Reminiscence

Hugh Jackman stars in this sci-fi thriller about a man searching for his lost love, who figures out a way to relive people’s pasts. Directed by Lisa Joy, one of the creators of Westworld.

Which one would you go see first?

