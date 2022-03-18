Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.
Foscadh
If you haven’t caught it yet, this Irish film is still in cinemas. Why not go for a St Patrick’s Day viewing? Starring Dónall Ó Héalaí, it features characters taken from Donal Ryan’s novel The Thing About December. Ó Healaí is a recluse who is forced to become an adult when his parents both pass away.
- RottenTomatoes: 100%
- IMDB: 7.4/10
Wolf
Directed by Nathalie Biancheri, this Irish-Polish production stars George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp as patients in a psychiatric institution who believe they are really animals. Paddy Considine stars as the ‘zookeeper’ in the institution.
- RottenTomatoes: 44%
- IMDB: 6.4/10
Windfall
Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons star in this Netflix thriller about a man (Jason Segel) who breaks into a tech CEO’s (Plemons) house, thinking they’re away on holidays. When the couple return home, things don’t go well.
- RottenTomatoes: No rating yet
- IMDB: No rating yet
Which one would you go see first?
