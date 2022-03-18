Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Advertisement

Foscadh

If you haven’t caught it yet, this Irish film is still in cinemas. Why not go for a St Patrick’s Day viewing? Starring Dónall Ó Héalaí, it features characters taken from Donal Ryan’s novel The Thing About December. Ó Healaí is a recluse who is forced to become an adult when his parents both pass away.

Wolf

Directed by Nathalie Biancheri, this Irish-Polish production stars George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp as patients in a psychiatric institution who believe they are really animals. Paddy Considine stars as the ‘zookeeper’ in the institution.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Windfall

Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons star in this Netflix thriller about a man (Jason Segel) who breaks into a tech CEO’s (Plemons) house, thinking they’re away on holidays. When the couple return home, things don’t go well.

RottenTomatoes: No rating yet

IMDB: No rating yet

Which one would you go see first?

