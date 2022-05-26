Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise is back in this sequel to the 80s classic Top Gun. He’s back as Pete Maverick – and he’s tasked with taking on training Top Gun graduates for a special mission. Expect many cool stunts and aerial sequences.

Bob’s Burgers Movie

If you’re fan of the excellent animated series Bob’s Burgers, you’ll be rushing to go watch this. If not, you’re in for a treat – this odd family of misfits set off on some longform adventures, including a big hole, problems at their burger restaurant, and general mayhem.

Men

Alex Garland trades in creepy, odd films – his previous include Annihilations and Ex Machina. His latest stars Kerry actress Jessie Buckley as a woman who goes to stay at a country retreat to try and recuperate after her husband (Paapa Essidou) dies tragically, but finds herself faced with men who look the same (Rory Kinnear) at every turn.

