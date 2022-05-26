#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 26 May 2022
Advertisement

Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 26 May 2022, 8:30 PM
25 minutes ago 1,221 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5774515

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Top Gun: Maverick

Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

Tom Cruise is back in this sequel to the 80s classic Top Gun. He’s back as Pete Maverick – and he’s tasked with taking on training Top Gun graduates for a special mission. Expect many cool stunts and aerial sequences. 

Bob’s Burgers Movie 

Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

If you’re fan of the excellent animated series Bob’s Burgers, you’ll be rushing to go watch this. If not, you’re in for a treat – this odd family of misfits set off on some longform adventures, including a big hole, problems at their burger restaurant, and general mayhem.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Men

Alex Garland trades in creepy, odd films – his previous include Annihilations and Ex  Machina. His latest stars Kerry actress Jessie Buckley as a woman who goes to stay at a country retreat to try and recuperate after her husband (Paapa Essidou) dies tragically, but finds herself faced with men who look the same (Rory Kinnear) at every turn.

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Top Gun: Maverick (248)
Men (24)
Bob's Burgers Movie (22)



About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie