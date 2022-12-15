Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.
Avatar: The Way of Water
James Cameron returns us to the world of Avatar in this – the first of six films – which is set 10 years after the first film. We learn more about the Sully family and their life.
Emancipation
Now streaming on Apple TV, Will Smith is directed by Antoine Fuqua in a film about an enslaved man in 1860s who escapes the plantation.
Violent Night
Still in cinemas, for if you want to take a sideways look at Santa Claus before the big day – David Harbour plays a Santa who fights mercenaries when they take a wealthy family hostage.
Which one would you go see first?
