Thursday 19 November 2020
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 19 Nov 2020, 8:00 PM
30 minutes ago 3,261 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5270641

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Look, we all know this is going to be cheesy as hell. And that’s the point. Enjoy Dolly, Christine Baranski and co as they bring us a romp inspired by A Christmas Carol.

  • RottenTomatoes: No rating yet
  • IMDB: None yet
  • Where can I see it? Netflix, from 22 November

Small Axe: Lover’s Rock

Source: BBC Trailers/YouTube

Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen (Hunger, 12 Years A Slave) has created an anthology of films for BBC One, each one going out over the course of five weeks at 9pm on Sundays. This is the second film, following the great Mangrove Nine. All of the films celebrate he influence of Caribbean culture on the UK, as well as exploring the insidious impact of racism. In this film, a young couple attends a club night in the 80s.

The Life Ahead

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Sophia Loren plays a former sex worker, Madame Rosa, caring for an orphaned child in this film (based on a novel) that’s directed by her son Edoardo Ponti. The young child, Momo, is played by newcomer Ibrahima Gueye.

Which one would you watch first?


About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

