Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Look, we all know this is going to be cheesy as hell. And that’s the point. Enjoy Dolly, Christine Baranski and co as they bring us a romp inspired by A Christmas Carol.

RottenTomatoes: No rating yet

IMDB: None yet

Where can I see it? Netflix, from 22 November

Small Axe: Lover’s Rock

Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen (Hunger, 12 Years A Slave) has created an anthology of films for BBC One, each one going out over the course of five weeks at 9pm on Sundays. This is the second film, following the great Mangrove Nine. All of the films celebrate he influence of Caribbean culture on the UK, as well as exploring the insidious impact of racism. In this film, a young couple attends a club night in the 80s.

RottenTomatoes: 95%

IMDB: None yet

Where can I see it? Sunday, BBC One, 9pm

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The Life Ahead

Sophia Loren plays a former sex worker, Madame Rosa, caring for an orphaned child in this film (based on a novel) that’s directed by her son Edoardo Ponti. The young child, Momo, is played by newcomer Ibrahima Gueye.

RottenTomatoes: 94%

IMDB: 7.0/10

Where can I see it? Netflix

Which one would you watch first?

