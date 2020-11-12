Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.
Mama Weed
The IFI’s French Film Festival is on at the moment, and there are lots of great films to catch. This one stars the fantastic Isabelle Huppert as a translator who specialises in wire-taps for the drug squad. She soon ends up assuming the identity of a drug wholesaler called Mama Weed. Find the rest of the films here.
- RottenTomatoes: No rating yet
- IMDB: 5.9/10
- Where can I see it? Saturday, IFI@Home
Shirley
Josephine Decker directs this new take on the life of writer Shirley Jackson. Mixing fact with fiction, Decker examines what happens when an unhappy Jackson befriends a young pregnant woman who has come to stay at her home. Stars Elizabeth Moss and Michael Stuhlbarg.
- RottenTomatoes: 88%
- IMDB: 6.2/10
- Where can I see it? Curzon home Cinema
Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds
The iconic Werner Herzog turns his documentary lens on meteorites – their impact on the world and what they can teach us.
- RottenTomatoes: 94%
- IMDB: 7.2/10
- Where can I see it? Apple TV from 13 November
