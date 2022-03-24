Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Advertisement

The Worst Person In The World

To say we’re excited about this one is an understatement – directed by Joachim Trier, this chronicles four years in the life of a woman called Julie, living in Oslo.

Ambulance

Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II star as brothers in this Michael Bay film about a heist gone wrong. When I say ‘Michael Bay film about a heist gone wrong’, you know what I’m talking about, right?

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Compartment No 6

In this film, a finnish woman leaves a love affair in Moscow to take a train to the port of Murmansk – and her train buddy, a burly miner, leads for some interesting accompaniment.

Which one would you go see first?

