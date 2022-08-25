Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEK, WE bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.
Beast
Idris Elba plays a father who brings his daughters on safari in an effort to bond with them. But the town they visit becomes the home to multiple strange attacks.
Mr Malcolm’s List
Freida Pinto stars in this period drama based on a book of the same name, about a young woman in England who helps her friend get revenge on a suitor.
The Invitation
Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) stars as Eve, a young woman who finds a long-lost cousin she never knew. But when she’s invited to a lavish wedding to meet the new family, things get really weird.
Which film would you watch first?
Poll Results:
