Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Beast

Idris Elba plays a father who brings his daughters on safari in an effort to bond with them. But the town they visit becomes the home to multiple strange attacks.

Mr Malcolm’s List

Freida Pinto stars in this period drama based on a book of the same name, about a young woman in England who helps her friend get revenge on a suitor.

The Invitation

Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) stars as Eve, a young woman who finds a long-lost cousin she never knew. But when she’s invited to a lavish wedding to meet the new family, things get really weird.

RottenTomatoes: No rating yet

IMDB: 5.9/10

