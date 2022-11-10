Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 10 November 2022
Advertisement

Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

1 hour ago 3,714 Views 1 Comment

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Living

Source: LionsgateFilmsUK/YouTube

Kazuo Ishiguro (yes, the Nobel-winning author) directs this adaptation of a Kurasowa film. Bill Nighy stars as a civil servant who’s given a bad medical diagnosis and decides to shake up his life. 

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Source: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

The sequel to Black Panther – made in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s untimely death – sees the nation of Wakanda mourning T’Challa (Boseman’s) death. Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) assumes commands the throne. Then US oceanic outpost is destroyed during an expedition to mine Vibranium, and it is assumed Ramonda’s regime is to blame. 

Aisling Trí Néallaibh / Clouded Reveries

Source: Galway Film Fleadh/YouTube

An intimate portrait of the acclaimed poet and author Doireann Ní Ghríofa, about her inspiration and creative process. Directed by Ciara Nic Chormaic.

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (299)
Living (244)
Aisling Trí Néallaibh/Clouded Reveries (57)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie