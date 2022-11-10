Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Living

Kazuo Ishiguro (yes, the Nobel-winning author) directs this adaptation of a Kurasowa film. Bill Nighy stars as a civil servant who’s given a bad medical diagnosis and decides to shake up his life.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The sequel to Black Panther – made in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s untimely death – sees the nation of Wakanda mourning T’Challa (Boseman’s) death. Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) assumes commands the throne. Then US oceanic outpost is destroyed during an expedition to mine Vibranium, and it is assumed Ramonda’s regime is to blame.

Aisling Trí Néallaibh / Clouded Reveries

An intimate portrait of the acclaimed poet and author Doireann Ní Ghríofa, about her inspiration and creative process. Directed by Ciara Nic Chormaic.

Which one would you go see first?

