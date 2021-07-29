Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch this weekend.

The Sparks Brothers

The Mael brothers have long been mysterious and intriguing, making great pop music across 25 albums. Now Edgar Wright turns the lens to their story.

Limbo

A young man named Omar gets stuck on a small island when he arrives in the UK seeking asylum.

Old

M Night Shyamalan is back with another movie with a bonkers premise: a beach that makes you get… old.

Which one would you go see first?

