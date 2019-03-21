Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Us

What we know

Jordan Peele’s follow-up to the fantastic Get Out is much anticipated. Don’t watch the trailer if you don’t want to know anything at all – it is crammed with spoilers.

What the critics say

“However clunky and repetitive, Us continues to demonstrate Peele’s understanding that great horror requires metaphors that are insanely great, that might have come to him in dreams of falling into a “sunken place” or, in this film, into a parallel subterranean world denuded of all material pleasures.” – Vulture

“There are meanings and metaphors all over the place in Us, but as an opening title tells us about the thousands of miles of tunnels winding under the surface of the United States, their purpose is sometimes unknown.” – Slate

What’s it rated?

Five Feet Apart

What we know

In this film, two teen patients with chronic illnesses fall in love. But is that a good idea? And is this plot a good idea?

What the critics say

“The film is riddled with clichés. Some are more tiresome than others: Poe (Moisés Arias), another CF patient at the hospital, neatly fills the role of the minority member of the LGBT+ community who exists to support the straight white cis heroine on her journey, forfeiting all hope of his own happy ending.” - The Independent

“But the film’s middle passage is able to generate genuine sweetness, largely due to Richardson’s low-key magnetism.” – Variety

What’s it rated?

The White Crow

What we know

The true story of Rudolf Nureyev and his escape to the west is told here, with Ralph Fiennes directing (and starring as a ballet teacher).

What the critics say

“Like Billy Elliot’s defection from his working-class childhood, Nureyev’s flight involves crises of loyalty with family and community.” – The Guardian

“The story is quite fascinating especially if you know nothing going in. That is one of the greatest compliments I can offer The White Crow. I knew nothing of Rudolf Nureyev going into this film but when I came out I was genuinely intrigued by his story and where it went afterward.” – Scannáin

What’s it rated?

