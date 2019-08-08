This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 8 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trailer Watch: Which film should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 8:30 PM
45 minutes ago 3,314 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4756153

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Animals

Source: Picturehouse/YouTube

What we know

Based on the book by Emma Jane Unsworth, this is about two women in their early 30s who are trying to figure out what the hell to do with their lives… and if they really have to stop partying. Holliday Grainger and Alia Shawkat play the friends, and Dublin is the setting.

What the critics say

  • “It’s an unexpectedly subdued film about the mortality of friendships and relationships, and there is also, as with so many other semi-autobiographical fictions, a subsidiary pleasure in wondering which elements are based on truth.”- The Guardian
  • “When Grainger and Shawkat are onscreen together, it’s like watching an electrical storm brew before our eyes. When they’re apart, they’re less confident in their gestures.” – Independent.co.uk

What’s it rated?

Gaza

Source: Continuum Films/YouTube

What we know

This Irish-backed documentary looks at the everyday lives of people living in the Gaza Strip – how do you live a normal life amongst such conflict?

What the critics say

  • “It’s intolerable and unforgiveable and so very sad: everything you might expect from the Gaza of the headlines. But in Gaza the film, the story belongs to the people who live there. And that in itself is a step forward.” - Screen Daily 
  • “There are so many stories that are angled so as to dehumanise the people of Gaza that these Irish filmmakers are actually being quite radical by portraying their everyday activity as normal.” – Cineuropa

What’s it rated?

Blinded By The Light

Source: Entertainment One UK/YouTube

What we know

Based on the real-life story of Springsteen obsessive living in 80s Britain, trying to deal with his identity and family. 

What the critics say

  • “It exudes the earnestness of a Bollywood musical, embraces the familiar immigrant tropes of a less diasporic world, and electrifies its paper-thin but profoundly lovable characters with an optimism that’s as rare in Thatcher’s England as it is in Trump’s America.” - IndieWire
  • “Not every music fan travels and screams and stomps and spends every last penny they have, and not every one makes headlines. But with a filmmaker as big-hearted and patient as Chadha, the story of Javed (a thinly veiled Sarfraz Manzoor, the journalist who penned his memories depicted here) takes centre stage with as much power as the Boss’s career-making concerts.” – Culture Whisper

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

None of them (310)
Gaza (132)
Blinded By The Light&nbsp; (96)
Animals (71)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie