Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Waves

What we know

Set in South Florida, this is about the life of an African-American family led by a tough but well-meaning dad.

What the critics say

“This is a deeper and more profound film than your average character drama, a masterpiece that’s hard to walk away from without checking your own grievances and grief.” – RogerEbert.com

“The sense of unease builds and builds, achieved by the swirling camerawork; loud, disorientating soundtrack and the incredibly nuanced performances of the cast.”

- RTÉ.ie

What’s it rated?

Bombshell

What we know

The real-life story of what happened when women went public about the dodgy behaviour of Fox News’ Roger Ailes. Starring heavyweights Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron.

What the critics say

“Bombshell has a finely textured, savagely pinpoint, you-are-there verisimilitude that the films of Adam McKay (Vice), with their fusion of topicality and borderline satirical ‘tude, don’t.” – Variety

“ Most abusers aren’t made up like Jabba the Hutt. Many conduct themselves like perfect gentlemen when in mixed company. Bombshell is entertaining throughout, but it offers little more nuance than a morning spent with Fox & Friends.” – Irish Times

What’s it rated?

A Hidden Life

What we know

The legendary Terrence Malick (Days of Heaven) returns with this film about a real-life person who tried to resist being recruited to fight for the Nazis.

What the critics say

“Where there has been an airy-fairyness to his recent work, here it is rooted in a real world of moral turpitude. Much of this is down to Diehl’s performance as a man defined as much by what he doesn’t do as what he does.” – Empire

“The movie includes heavily edited illustrative clips from newsreel footage, showing the destruction of the Second World War, Hitler giving speeches, and Nazi rallies. These clips present both a mystery and an authenticity that nothing in the rest of the film can match.” – The New Yorker

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

