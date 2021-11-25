#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 4°C Thursday 25 November 2021
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 25 Nov 2021, 8:00 PM
36 minutes ago 2,238 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5612294

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or on streaming services. 

King Richard

Like tennis? King Richard follows Venus and Serena Williams’ tennis coach and father Richard King (Will Smith).

Little Women

The latest rendition of this classic film, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Saoirse Ronan, is coming to Netflix in Ireland on Friday.

Encanto

Disney’s new feature animation Encanto is the story of a magically-gifted family in the mountains of Colombia. It includes original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Encanto (158)
King Richard (99)
Little Women (62)



Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

