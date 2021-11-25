Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or on streaming services.

King Richard

Like tennis? King Richard follows Venus and Serena Williams’ tennis coach and father Richard King (Will Smith).

Little Women

The latest rendition of this classic film, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Saoirse Ronan, is coming to Netflix in Ireland on Friday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Encanto

Disney’s new feature animation Encanto is the story of a magically-gifted family in the mountains of Colombia. It includes original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Which one would you go see first?

