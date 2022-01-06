Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Boiling Point

The head chef of a London restaurant navigates a health and safety inspection, tensions between staff and management and outlandish customer demands on the busiest night of the year.

The 355

Secret agents join forces on a lethal mission to recover a top-secret weapon that takes them around the world from Paris to Moscow to Shanghai.

RottenTomatoes: Rating not yet available

IMDB: 4.0/10

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A Hero

On leave from prison, a man jailed for not repaying a debt tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint, but things quickly go awry.

Which one would you watch first?

