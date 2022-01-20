Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Advertisement

Belfast

Belfast, starring Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, and Jamie Dornan, follows a young boy in a working class family in the 1960s.

A Journal for Jordan

Based on a true story, a soldier in Baghdad writes a journal for his newborn son with his lessons on life.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Nightmare Alley

A psychological thriller directed by Guillermo del Toro with schemes and manipulation against the backdrop of a carnival and 1940s New York.

Which one would you watch first?

