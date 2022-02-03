Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Advertisement

Moonfall

The moon is knocked from its orbit. It’s on course for collision. A Nasa astronaut (Halle Berry) tries to save the world.

RottenTomatoes: Not yet rated

IMDB: 5.2/10

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Starring Jessica Chastain, Tammy Faye and her husband create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network. Based on a true story.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Belle

A high school student in a rural village enters a massive virtual world and becomes a famous singer.

What would you go see first?

