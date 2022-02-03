#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 3 February 2022
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 3 Feb 2022, 8:30 PM
By Lauren Boland Thursday 3 Feb 2022, 8:30 PM
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.  

Moonfall

Source: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

The moon is knocked from its orbit. It’s on course for collision. A Nasa astronaut (Halle Berry) tries to save the world.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Source: SearchlightPictures/YouTube

Starring Jessica Chastain, Tammy Faye and her husband create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network. Based on a true story.

Belle

Source: スタジオ地図/STUDIO CHIZU/YouTube

A high school student in a rural village enters a massive virtual world and becomes a famous singer.

What would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Moonfall (166)
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (88)
Belle (58)



