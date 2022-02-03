Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.
Moonfall
The moon is knocked from its orbit. It’s on course for collision. A Nasa astronaut (Halle Berry) tries to save the world.
- RottenTomatoes: Not yet rated
- IMDB: 5.2/10
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Starring Jessica Chastain, Tammy Faye and her husband create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network. Based on a true story.
- RottenTomatoes: 68%
- IMDB: 6.7/10
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Belle
A high school student in a rural village enters a massive virtual world and becomes a famous singer.
- RottenTomatoes: 96%
- IMDB: 7.3/10
What would you go see first?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (3)