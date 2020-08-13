Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.
With cinemas slowly beginning to reopen, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.
PinocchioSource: Movie Coverage/YouTube
Matteo Garrone directs a new live-action adaptation of the classic story of a puppet who comes to life. Stars the always great Roberto Benigni.
- RottenTomatoes: No review yet
- IMDB: 6.4/10
- Where can I see it? Selected cinemas
BabyteethSource: IFC Films/YouTube
Eliza Scanlen (Little Women) stars as a young woman who is seriously ill and falls in love with a drug dealer. Her parents are not pleased.
- RottenTomatoes: 93%
- IMDB: 6.9/10
- Where can I see it? Selected cinemas
Project PowerSource: Netflix/YouTube
Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in this film about a pill that unlocks pure power for those who take it. As you can imagine, things start to get a bit freaky.
- RottenTomatoes: None yet
- IMDB: None yet
- Where can I see it? Netflix
