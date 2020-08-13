Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

With cinemas slowly beginning to reopen, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.

Pinocchio

Matteo Garrone directs a new live-action adaptation of the classic story of a puppet who comes to life. Stars the always great Roberto Benigni.

RottenTomatoes: No review yet

IMDB: 6.4/10

Where can I see it? Selected cinemas

Babyteeth

Eliza Scanlen (Little Women) stars as a young woman who is seriously ill and falls in love with a drug dealer. Her parents are not pleased.

RottenTomatoes: 93%

IMDB: 6.9/10

Where can I see it? Selected cinemas

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Project Power

Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in this film about a pill that unlocks pure power for those who take it. As you can imagine, things start to get a bit freaky.

RottenTomatoes: None yet

IMDB: None yet

Where can I see it? Netflix

Which one would you watch first?

