Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

With cinemas slowly beginning to reopen, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.

Bill & Ted Face The Music

You could say we need this – a film to finally take our minds off, you know, everything. The legends Bill & Ted are back, and this time their daughters are with them to help them (you guessed it) save the world.

RottenTomatoes: 81%

IMDB: 6.3/10

Where can I see it? Cinemas

Rocks

This truly collaborative coming-of-age film is about a young teen girl in London. Olushola, or ‘Rocks’, is abandoned by her mother and left to fend for herself and her brother, with the help from her friends.

RottenTomatoes: 97%

IMDB: 7.0/10

Where can I see it? Selected cinemas

Nocturnal

In this film directed and co-written by Nathalie Biancheri, a young schoolgirl (Yasmin Monet Prince) builds a secret relationship with a young man (Cosmo Jarvis) who’s obsessed with her.

RottenTomatoes: 100%

IMDB: 6.4/10

Where can I see it? Selected cinemas

