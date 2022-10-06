Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.
Vicky
A documentary that tells the story of Vicky Phelan, who exposed the cervical cancer debacle by taking her case to court. The film looks at her fight to expose the truth, and also her own personal fight to stay alive. Directed by Sasha King.
Nothing Compares
This documentary, directed by Belfast woman Kathryn Ferguson, focuses on the early years of Sinéad O’Connor’s career – her rise as a very young woman and how she challenged the industry right up to her infamous SNL appearance.
The Woman King
The great Viola Davis stars as the leader of a group of all-female warriors in the 1800s, who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey with fierce skill.
Which one would you go see first?
Poll Results:
