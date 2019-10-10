This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 8:30 PM
15 minutes ago 1,148 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4845923

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

A Bump Along The Way

Source: Element Pictures Distribution/YouTube

What we know

Bronagh Gallagher plays a lone parent who gets pregnant after a one-night-stand – much to the disapproval of her teen daughter (Lola Petticrew).

What the critics say

  • “.. the overall mood is persuasive and heartfelt and Bronagh Gallagher is a great lead.”- The Guardian
  • “Tess McGowan wrote the screenplay while pregnant, and the dialogue throbs with an authenticity that never gets in the way of the light comedy.” – Irish Times

What’s it rated?

Farming

Source: LionsgateFilmsUK/YouTube

What we know

Based on the writer and director Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s real-life experiences, this is about a Nigerian young man who is ‘farmed out’ to a British white family. In order to deal with the racism he experiences, he turns to skin head groups.

What the critics say

  • “There’s no question that Akinnuoye-Agbaje should be commended for dramatising such a raw chapter from his own life without soft-pedalling the pain and humiliation he suffered.” – New Statesman
  • “There’s a compelling film buried somewhere in Farming — which sees actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje turn his traumatic early life into a disturbing drama for his directorial debut — but it is ultimately lost amidst the unrelenting violence the film continually subjects us to.” – Empire

What’s it rated?

Gemini Man

Source: GameSpot Universe Trailers/YouTube

What we know

It’s Will Smith vs a younger Will Smith in this sci-fi thriller about a talented hitman who meets a clone of himself. 

What the critics say

  • “ Lee sometimes gives the impression of a virtuoso guitarist, needlessly gussying up his act with double-necked axes and pyrotechnics. When a filmmaker has skills like Lee’s, all the bells and whistles just seem to get in the way. God willing, his acoustic days aren’t totally behind him.” - The Verge
  • “The original script by Darren Lemke (Shazam!) has since been revised by people like David Benioff and Bill Ray (who share writing credit with Lemke), but the final movie result still plays out like the sort of ridiculous high-concept thriller that was all the rage in the ’90s.” - Screen Rant

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

None of them (112)
A Bump Along The Way (73)
Gemini Man (21)
Farming (5)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

