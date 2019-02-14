Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

Instant Family

What we know

Based on a true story, this is about a couple who become foster parents. But taking on a trio of children isn’t always plain sailing.

What the critics say

“He’s trying to tell an actual story of the trials and tribulations of raising children who come into your home fully formed. “Instant Family” may be our era’s equivalent of a movie like Ron Howard’s “Parenthood” (1989), which came on as a comedy of parental angst ripped from experience but was, in fact, a tasteful sitcom.” – Variety

“In other words, like nearly every studio comedy that tumbles off the assembly line these days, Instant Family has conspicuous defects. But unlike the majority of them, the film’s not a total fake. It’s genial and spirited and — unsurprisingly, given its genesis — has at least a basic feel for life as it’s lived, full of stings and surprises.” – Hollywood Reporter

The Kid Who Would Be King

What we know

Joe Cornish (of Adam and Joe) channels Brexit in this new take on the Arthurian legend, but in the world of children.

What the critics say

“It is possible, for young audiences at least, to enjoy the film in an apolitical context (although, where’s the fun in that?). Cornish has created a Spielbergian romp that hits all the familiar blockbuster beats…” – The Times

“…Cornish achieves a balance between laughs and earnestness, aided by a terrific performance from Serkis. Kid has the feel of an old-fashioned, classic kids’ adventure film, à la E.T. or Explorers, with the baddies played straight and some emotional business involving Alex’s parents.” – Empire

A Private War

What we know

The true story of Marie Colvin’s career and untimely death is told her – with Rosamund Pike playing Colvin and Jamie Dornan playing her photographer Paul Conroy.

What the critics say

“This heartfelt work, based on a Vanity Fair article by Marie Brenner entitled Marie Colvin’s Private War covers Colvin’s troubled, passionate career up to Homs, where her reporting disproved Assad’s lies about not targeting civilians.” – The Guardian

“The dramatic, personal story of Colvin herself is absorbingly told here, largely because of Pike’s dynamic performance, showing us a woman who was courageous enough to risk her life for a story on a daily basis but remained vulnerable enough to make the stories viscerally compelling.” – RogerEbert.com

