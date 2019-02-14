Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?
There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?
We take a look.
Instant FamilySource: Paramount Pictures/YouTube
What we know
Based on a true story, this is about a couple who become foster parents. But taking on a trio of children isn’t always plain sailing.
What the critics say
- “He’s trying to tell an actual story of the trials and tribulations of raising children who come into your home fully formed. “Instant Family” may be our era’s equivalent of a movie like Ron Howard’s “Parenthood” (1989), which came on as a comedy of parental angst ripped from experience but was, in fact, a tasteful sitcom.” – Variety
- “In other words, like nearly every studio comedy that tumbles off the assembly line these days, Instant Family has conspicuous defects. But unlike the majority of them, the film’s not a total fake. It’s genial and spirited and — unsurprisingly, given its genesis — has at least a basic feel for life as it’s lived, full of stings and surprises.” – Hollywood Reporter
What’s it rated?
- IMDB: 7.6/10
- RottenTomatoes: 6.6/10
The Kid Who Would Be KingSource: Fox Family Entertainment/YouTube
What we know
Joe Cornish (of Adam and Joe) channels Brexit in this new take on the Arthurian legend, but in the world of children.
What the critics say
- “It is possible, for young audiences at least, to enjoy the film in an apolitical context (although, where’s the fun in that?). Cornish has created a Spielbergian romp that hits all the familiar blockbuster beats…” – The Times
- “…Cornish achieves a balance between laughs and earnestness, aided by a terrific performance from Serkis. Kid has the feel of an old-fashioned, classic kids’ adventure film, à la E.T. or Explorers, with the baddies played straight and some emotional business involving Alex’s parents.” – Empire
What’s it rated?
- IMDB: 6.3/10
- RottenTomatoes: 6.8/10
A Private WarSource: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube
What we know
The true story of Marie Colvin’s career and untimely death is told her – with Rosamund Pike playing Colvin and Jamie Dornan playing her photographer Paul Conroy.
What the critics say
- “This heartfelt work, based on a Vanity Fair article by Marie Brenner entitled Marie Colvin’s Private War covers Colvin’s troubled, passionate career up to Homs, where her reporting disproved Assad’s lies about not targeting civilians.” – The Guardian
- “The dramatic, personal story of Colvin herself is absorbingly told here, largely because of Pike’s dynamic performance, showing us a woman who was courageous enough to risk her life for a story on a daily basis but remained vulnerable enough to make the stories viscerally compelling.” – RogerEbert.com
What’s it rated?
- IMDB: 6.7/10
- RottenTomatoes: 7.3/10
Which one would you go see first?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (7)