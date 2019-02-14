This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 14 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,407 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4494016

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? 

We take a look.

Instant Family

Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

What we know

Based on a true story, this is about a couple who become foster parents. But taking on a trio of children isn’t always plain sailing.

What the critics say

  • “He’s trying to tell an actual story of the trials and tribulations of raising children who come into your home fully formed. “Instant Family” may be our era’s equivalent of a movie like Ron Howard’s “Parenthood” (1989), which came on as a comedy of parental angst ripped from experience but was, in fact, a tasteful sitcom.” – Variety
  • “In other words, like nearly every studio comedy that tumbles off the assembly line these days, Instant Family has conspicuous defects. But unlike the majority of them, the film’s not a total fake. It’s genial and spirited and — unsurprisingly, given its genesis — has at least a basic feel for life as it’s lived, full of stings and surprises.”  – Hollywood Reporter

What’s it rated?

The Kid Who Would Be King

Source: Fox Family Entertainment/YouTube

What we know

Joe Cornish (of Adam and Joe) channels Brexit in this new take on the Arthurian legend, but in the world of children.

What the critics say

  • “It is possible, for young audiences at least, to enjoy the film in an apolitical context (although, where’s the fun in that?). Cornish has created a Spielbergian romp that hits all the familiar blockbuster beats…” – The Times
  • “…Cornish achieves a balance between laughs and earnestness, aided by a terrific performance from Serkis. Kid has the feel of an old-fashioned, classic kids’ adventure film, à la E.T. or Explorers, with the baddies played straight and some emotional business involving Alex’s parents.” – Empire

What’s it rated?

A Private War

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

What we know

The true story of Marie Colvin’s career and untimely death is told her – with Rosamund Pike playing Colvin and Jamie Dornan playing her photographer Paul Conroy. 

What the critics say

  • “This heartfelt work, based on a Vanity Fair article by Marie Brenner entitled Marie Colvin’s Private War covers Colvin’s troubled, passionate career up to Homs, where her reporting disproved Assad’s lies about not targeting civilians.” – The Guardian
  • “The dramatic, personal story of Colvin herself is absorbingly told here, largely because of Pike’s dynamic performance, showing us a woman who was courageous enough to risk her life for a story on a daily basis but remained vulnerable enough to make the stories viscerally compelling.” – RogerEbert.com

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:






  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    118,630  86
    2
    		Luas Red Line reopens following death of woman in Tallaght
    104,074  3
    3
    		The Dutch government is using a giant blue mascot to warn of Brexit risks
    52,438  34
    Fora
    1
    		Moovingo wants to shake up the commission-hungry world of selling property
    238  0
    2
    		Limerick's Teckro has secured $25m to bring clinical drug trials onto its digital platform
    135  0
    3
    		Grocery delivery startup Buymie has secured fresh funding from retail and rugby stars
    128  0
    The42
    1
    		Cork's remaining league fixtures moved as Páirc Uí Chaoimh revamp set to cost €95.8m
    33,472  43
    2
    		'I know it's possible to turn it around. Plenty of others already have'
    31,989  7
    3
    		Man United confirm enormous pay-off to Jose Mourinho
    29,921  21
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Operation Transformation viewers bid an emotional goodbye to Jean following pregnancy announcement
    8,606  0
    2
    		This Instagram account is hilariously calling out brands over their lack of diversity
    5,167  1
    3
    		So, here's everything we know so far about the second series of Derry Girls
    3,752  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Murder accused told gardaí woman had a 'couldn't-care-less attitude about boyfriend's disappearance'
    Murder accused told gardaí woman had a 'couldn't-care-less attitude about boyfriend's disappearance'
    Dublin's Lord Mayor to keep house after bank's €1m claim struck out
    Escaped prisoner who hid in wheelie bin from pursuing gardaí sentenced to five years
    GARDAí
    Kildare/Wicklow Education and Training Board office raided by gardaí
    Kildare/Wicklow Education and Training Board office raided by gardaí
    Shane Ross says new law was needed as gardaí seize 377 cars driven by unaccompanied learner drivers
    Garda warning over 'romance scams' after victim loses €48,000 in just over a year
    DUBLIN
    One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018
    Dublin star Healy applies for transfer to Cork's All-Ireland club champions Mourneabbey
    TRIAL
    Wife of accused phoned gardaí when DJ Bobby Ryan's body was found, courts hears
    Wife of accused phoned gardaí when DJ Bobby Ryan's body was found, courts hears
    Trial of man who allegedly intimidated woman into marrying a stranger collapses
    'A tremendous victory for the rule of law': El Chapo found guilty in New York trial

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie