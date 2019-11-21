Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

21 Bridges

What we know

This looks like a 90s blockbuster – so if you fancy a popcorn and large Coke-style night, this is for you. Chadwick Boseman stars as an NYPD detective who gets involved in a manhunt across the city for a pair of cop killers (the 21 bridges are shut down to keep the guys in).

What the critics say

“It’s a big, blunt, battering ram of a movie, but it’s not dumb: The stunts are sharply executed, the actors (including Sienna Miller and J.K. Simmons) unimpeachable and Paul Cameron’s lively camera turns the streets of Philadelphia into a credible-enough Manhattan.” – New York Times

“Watchable though the One Good Cop formula has oft proven, it’s shot through here with unearned self-regard – and turns acrid fast.” – Telegraph

What’s it rated?

Harriet

What we know

Cynthia Erivo plays Harriet Tubman, in this biopic about how she escaped from slavery.

What the critics say

“If director Kasi Lemmons — her Southern gothic Eve’s Bayou a high point of 1990s American cinema — can slip into the mode of museum guide, the film has nuance too. And then there is Erivo as Tubman, a 5ft force of nature facing down a monstrous system with quiet fury, running from nobody but towards the future, even if she has to build it herself.” – Financial Times

“While the heartbreaking truths in “Harriet” feel somewhat glossed over in that sense (especially compared to that of Steve McQueen’s unforgiving “12 Years A Slave”), the reach of Lemmons’ film might be demographically broader, speaking to even younger audiences thanks to this visual palliating.” – RogerEbert.com

What’s it rated?

Frozen 2

What we know

It’s here! The sequel to the smash hit animated film Frozen. When we revisit Arendelle, Elsa is getting on fine in her life… until she feels called to the wilderness.

What the critics say

“It’s also a more mature film that deals with notions of maturity, for an audience that has itself grown up in the six years since the previous outing. That means an expansive, mythical tone as the gang sets off on a quest tied into a mystery around Elsa and Anna’s family history” – Empire

“The film’s juiciest moment sees Kristoff duetting with himself in a pitch-perfect parody of a 1980s power ballad. More than anything else, the irrepressible goodwill of the piece will keep acolytes distracted.” – Irish Times

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

