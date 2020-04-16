Trailer Watch: What film will you stream this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

This moving film is about a young girl who has so travel to New York City from Pennsylvania to access a termination, and was a Sundance favourite. Directed by Eliza Hittman and starring Sidney Flanigan in her breakout role (and Sharon Van Etten fans will spot her among the cast as well). It’s available to rent on VOD on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and other on-demand services.

Bloodshot

This arrived on VOD a few weeks ago, so time to catch up. Vin Diesel stars in this superhero movie as Ray Garrison, a soldier who dies and is brought to life by the RST corporation… who don’t just control his body, but his mind and memories too.

Onward

If you missed the fact this Pixar was out, now’s your chance to watch it on VOD. Tom Holland and Chris Pratt voice two elf brothers who go on a journey to see if they can meet their late father. Available on VOD platforms.

Which one would you watch first?

