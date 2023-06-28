Advertisement

A DART platform.
# Train Delays
Irish Rail hits out at truck drivers as it claims incidents have caused train delays
Gardaí said that an investigation has been opened into one of the incidents Irish Rail has complained about.
3.8k
7
34 minutes ago

IRISH RAIL HAS hit out at “dumb truck drivers” today, as they claimed that two incidents involving truckers hitting bridges and one hitting a level crossing has caused delays to train services. 

The railways operator stated that a trucker hit a bridge on Pearse Street in Dublin shortly after 3pm today, and that in a separate incident, a different trucker hit into a bridge in Portlaoise at the same time. 

Irish Rail claimed that another trucker hit a level crossing on Serpentine Avenue, Dublin just after 4 pm. 

“Reckless driving by three dumb truckers [is] causing delays up to 30 mins, trains have resumed, working to clear delays ASAP,” it tweeted out. 

Irish Rail also said: “When a motorist is involved in hitting a bridge/ damaging a level crossing, all details that we have available are passed onto the Gardaí and prosecuted under road traffic legislation.”

A garda spokesperson has stated that Gardaí today responded to reports of an incident on Serpentine Road in Dublin, adding that “no offences were disclosed”. 

They further said that Gardaí attended the scene of a single-vehicle collision involving a lorry on Westland Row in Dublin this afternoon. 

“There are no reports of injuries at this time. Investigations are ongoing,” they added. 

The Garda Press Office has not been made aware of an incident in Portlaoise. 

A hour ago Irish Rail issued an update stating that Serpentine level crossing delays have begun to ease, “however, delays are as follows due to congestion on the line caused by the earlier incidents: DART services up to +45 mins, Maynooth services up to +35 mins, Northern Commuter services up to +40 mins”. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
