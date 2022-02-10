Delays to Dublin rail services after tractor hits level crossing

RAIL SERVICES ON Dublin’s southside were delayed this morning after a tractor hit a level crossing.

The vehicle struck the Merrion Gates level crossing in Sandymount, causing delays to DART services and on the Dublin-Rosslare route.

Irish Rail informed commuters about the incident at 8:30am, saying that Dublin Bus was honouring rail tickets.

The incident was resolved at 9:20am however delays of approximately 50 minutes remained.

The railway level crossing, which is located on Strand Road near its junction with Merrion Road, is widely regarded as one of Dublin’s worst traffic bottlenecks.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) announced in 2018 that it was shelving plans to close the level crossing and build a flyover for traffic.