Delays of 30-45 minutes to trains going to and from Heuston due to vandalism

IARNRÓD ÉIREANN HAS said that trains to and from Dublin’s Heuston station will be delayed today due signal cable vandalism between Sallins and Newbridge.

Delays of 30 to 40 minutes are expected during the morning peak, Iarnród Éireann said.

Newbridge to Grand Canal Dock train services are operating from/to Hazelhatch, with knock-on delays.

On the roads, there are no major delays in the cities so far, according to AA Roadwatch, but there are some delays elsewhere.

In Kildare, the Clane/Lullymore Road (R403/R414) is closed west of Allenwood following a serious crash.

In Cork, the N71 is closed now for works between Glengarriff and Turner’s Rock Tunnel, north of the village until 8pm on 16 March. Traffic between Glengarriff and Kenmare should divert via Castletownbere.