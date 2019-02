File photo Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A NUMBER OF Irish Rail services are delayed following a major signal fault.

All Dart and Commuter services were stopped for a period this evening but are now back up and running.

However, Sligo, Belfast and Rosslare services are delayed by 30 minutes as a result.

Update: Signal fault has been rectified, but expect knock on delays of up to 30mins to all DART & Commuter services and Sligo, Belfast & Rosslare services — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) February 4, 2019 Source: Iarnród Éireann /Twitter

The latest updates can be read here.