Train delays at Heuston station after power lines fall onto tracks at Kildare

Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

COMMUTERS TRAVELLING ON Irish Rail should expect delays this evening after a road traffic accident in Kildare caused electricity power lines to fall onto railway tracks.

Irish Rail is advising commuters to expect delays to train services to and from Heuston station in Dublin as a result.

An ESB crew is en route to the scene in Kildare to assist with the fallen power lines and is expected to arrive at 6pm.

ESB crew en route to assist with fallen power lines - expected at Kildare 18.00hrs, more info then.



In meantime:



❗️Trains will not depart Heuston until line is clear

❗️Other trains will stop at platforms where possible

❗️Delays likes to Grand Canal Dock to Newbriddge/Hazelhatch https://t.co/KyktbE7Mxt — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 8, 2019

