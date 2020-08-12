One feared dead and injuries reported after train derailment in Aberdeenshire

AT LEAST ONE person is feared to have died and serious injuries have been reported after a train derailed in Aberdeenshire amid heavy rain and flooding.

Dozens of emergency service vehicles, including an air ambulance, went to the scene near Stonehaven where the ScotRail train crashed at about 9.40am today.

Rail industry sources told the PA news agency the suspected cause of the incident is a landslip.

The train involved was the 06.38 Aberdeen to Stonehaven, made up of a locomotive and four carriages.

It is understood 12 people were on board – six passengers and six staff.

Sources said the locomotive and three carriages derailed and slid down an embankment.

Smoke billowed from the area where the train is thought to have left the track.

Separate sources told the PA news agency at least one person has died, although that has yet to be officially confirmed.

Speaking before First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon said although “details are still emerging”, there are “early reports of serious injuries”.

She said: “My immediate thoughts and the thoughts of those across the chamber are with all those involved.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter: “I am saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are with all of those affected.

“My thanks to the emergency services at the scene.”

Local MP Andrew Bowie said he had spoken to the UK’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who is liaising with Network Rail Scotland and ScotRail about the derailment.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s obviously a terrible situation, a train derailment, the emergency services are on the scene.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“I am aware that Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has declared a major incident.”

Train operator ScotRail posted a message on Twitter shortly after 6.30am warning that services across Scotland would be disrupted due to “extremely heavy rain flooding”.

Video posted to social media by Network Rail Scotland earlier today showed a landslip on the track at Carmont, believed to be close to the scene of the crash.

It is unclear whether the landslip was directly related to the derailment.

Network Rail tweeted at 9.49am: “At Carmont, we’ve had reports of a landslip, which means services can’t operate between Dundee & Aberdeen.”

Police had said reports of the train derailment were first received at 9.40am.

Bowie had been in Stonehaven surveying flood damage earlier today.