This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 23 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Train disruptions at Kildare-Portlaoise, Belfast, and Pearse Station this weekend

There are three separate disruptions to train services this weekend – here’s a run through of what’s planned.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 6:00 AM
52 minutes ago 696 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4503500
The old roof at Pearse Station.
Image: Irish Rail
The old roof at Pearse Station.
The old roof at Pearse Station.
Image: Irish Rail

DUBLIN’S PEARSE STREET and Tara Street train stations will be closed this weekend in order for works to take place as part of a project to replace the roof at Pearse Street.

Separately, engineering works will also take place between Kildare and Portlaoise, leading to a number of route time changes; and Enterprise services between Newry and Belfast will be replaced with a bus transfer service.

Pearse and Tara stations will be closed this Saturday and Sunday for roof repairs at Pearse Station, which means Darts and trains will be suspended between Connolly Station and Grand Canal Dock. Dublin/Rosslare Europort services will operate with bus transfers between Dublin Connolly and Bray.

Separately, two other train service disruptions are to take place.

Due to Translink engineering works, there will be bus transfers between Newry and Belfast for all Enterprise services on Saturday and Sunday. Bus transfers from Belfast will depart 10 minutes earlier than standard train departure times.

Kildare to Portlaoise works will take place on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Here’s how that will affect those services.

For Saturday:

  • 7.45pm - Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise is advanced to 7.05pm
  • 9.05pm - Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Kildare only, bus transfers from Kildare to Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise
  • 9pm - Dublin Heuston to Cork will be bus transfers from Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise
  • 10.10pm - Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Kildare only, bus transfers from Kildare to Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise
  • 10.36pm - Limerick Junction to Limerick is deferred to 11.15pm.
  • 6.15pm - Westport to Dublin Heuston will operate to Portarlington only, bus transfers from Portarlington to Dublin Heuston
  • 6.25pm - Cork to Dublin Heuston will operate to Portlaoise only, bus transfers from Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston
  • 7.20pm - Galway to Dublin Heuston will operate to Portarlington only, bus transfers from Portarlington to Dublin Heuston
  • 8.25pm - Cork to Dublin Heuston will operate to Portlaoise only, bus transfers from Portlaoise to Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge and Dublin Dublin Heuston
  • 9.25pm - Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will be bus transfers from Portlaoise to Portarlington, Monasterevin and Kildare, train from Kildare to Dublin Heuston
  • 10.02pm - Kildare to Dublin Heuston is advanced to 9.46pm
  • 10.30pm - Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will commence from Kildare at 11pm

And for services on Sunday:

  • 8pm - Dublin Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers from Dublin Heuston to Kildare and Portarlington, followed by a train from Portarlington to Galway
  • 8.30am - Dublin Heuston to Tralee will be bus transfers from Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise, followed by a train from Portlaoise to Tralee
  • 9.40am - Athlone to Westport is deferred to 10.06am
  • 10.30am - Ballina to Manulla Jctn. is deferred to 10.55am
  • 11.05am - Manulla Jctn. to Ballina is deferred to 11.32am
  • 11.40am - Dublin Heuston to Galway will not serve Clara
  • 11am - Galway to Dublin Heuston is deferred to 11.35am

Why the repairs are needed at Pearse

Source: Iarnrod Eireann/YouTube

The roof dates back to the 1880s: the works will require the replacement of the existing roofing materials with new materials that will maintain the “external appearance and character” of the roof.

Iarnród Éireann says the current roof at Pearse Street station “is in poor condition”, and protective mesh netting has been in place in the station below roof level in recent years to protect customers and rail services, due to the corrosion which has occurred.

Extensive works worth up to €10 million are needed to upgrade the roof, which will take place sporadically up until June 2020. The project will be funded by the National Transport Authority.

There are 13 weekends in total that will be closed during this timeframe: the next weekend where these works will cause closures is Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 April.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man arrested after gardaí discover pint of Guinness next to him in car
    49,774  0
    2
    		Empire producers cut Smollett from season's last episodes following his arrest
    43,055  0
    3
    		Deliveroo workers return to work after striking in Dublin over waiting times at restaurants
    42,820  73
    Fora
    1
    		With its new studio, Republic of Work wants to pull down the technical barriers for podcasters
    159  0
    2
    		Brussels has ordered online retailers to clean up 'irregularities' in how they display prices
    15  0
    The42
    1
    		Cronin gets first Six Nations start with Carty set for Ireland debut in Italy
    38,173  126
    2
    		Clinical Ireland U20s take bonus point in Italy to sustain winning run in Six Nations
    23,214  9
    3
    		Chelsea placed under transfer ban for next two windows
    21,725  22
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Philly from Tallafornia's return to First Dates ended with the biggest plot twist ever
    11,487  2
    2
    		First Dates Ireland are celebrating their first engagement with Shannon and Ciara
    7,105  1
    3
    		Kim Kardashian's defended sister Khloe for attending an event post-split... it's The Dredge
    6,341  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    IRISH
    Justice for those massacred in a 'safe area': what happened in Srebrenica?
    Justice for those massacred in a 'safe area': what happened in Srebrenica?
    Here's what RTÉ's top earning presenters are taking home
    Wetherspoons' plans for a 'super pub' on Camden Street have hit a snag
    COURTS
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Man jailed for assaulting nine-month-old girl, leaving her with life-threatening skull fracture
    Victim of retired surgeon tells court he was given 'a life sentence of pain'
    GARDAí
    Man arrested after gardaí discover pint of Guinness next to him in car
    Man arrested after gardaí discover pint of Guinness next to him in car
    Three men charged after cocaine and cannabis herb worth around €250k seized
    'We won't leave Dublin without him': Family of missing Jón Jónsson arrive in Ireland to step up search
    DUBLIN
    Deliveroo workers return to work after striking in Dublin over waiting times at restaurants
    Deliveroo workers return to work after striking in Dublin over waiting times at restaurants
    EuroMillions winners 'considering their options' about going public or not
    Special night ahead for Higgins as Mayo ring the changes for Dublin clash in Croker

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie