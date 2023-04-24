Train passenger faces sentence over repeatedly pulling emergency cord near Heuston Station

A JUDGE HAS ordered the arrest of a young man at risk of a jail sentence for repeatedly pulling the emergency cord while “messing” on a train trip to Dublin.

Dublin District Court heard today that Joseph Bland of Oakglen, Stradbally, Portlaoise, Co. Laois, had been a passenger on the evening of 25 June last year.

The train inspector issued a fixed penalty notice fine that went unpaid, resulting in the defendant being summonsed to court instead on a charge under section 118 of the Railway Safety Act.

A court prosecution can result in a €3,000 and a one-month prison sentence.

There was no appearance by the defendant when the case resumed today but the case proceeded in his absence.

Advertisement

Irish Rail inspector Paul Quigley told Judge Anthony Halpin that the train was delayed 35 minutes coming into Heuston Station.

The cord was pulled “multiple times”, forcing the driver to stop and “go back and reset it” each time, the inspector detailed.

He said the driver pointed out the defendant on the station platform.

The inspector asked the defendant about pulling the cord, but “he said he was just messing”.

The judge noted the cord was for emergencies only.

Judge Halpin issued a bench warrant for the defendant’s arrest and adjourned sentencing, adding that he was considering a custodial sentence.