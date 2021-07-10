#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 10 July 2021
Train services in Dublin disrupted this weekend due to works on Connolly and Heuston lines

From 5pm today until 9am tomorrow, all intercity services to/from Heuston will be disrupted.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 10 Jul 2021, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,700 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5490475
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THERE WILL BE disruption to rail routes in Dublin this weekend as work is done to upgrade some train lines around the capital this weekend.

From 5pm today until 9am tomorrow, line works between Hazelhatch and Portarlington will result in bus transfers on all intercity services to/from Heuston, and revisions to Heuston Commuter services.

On Sunday 11 July for the entire day, line works between Connolly and Clontarf Road will mean:

  • Dart services are suspended between Pearse and Clontarf Road Stations, with rail tickets valid on bus services;
  • Northern Commuter: bus transfers will operate between Connolly and Malahide;
  • Enterprise: bus transfers will operate between Connolly and Drogheda;
  • Maynooth/M3 Parkway, Sligo and Rosslare services will operate normally, but Drumcondra and Tara Street stations will be closed.

Iarnród Éireann also warned that many trains are already sold out for this weekend, particularly on Dublin to Galway and Dublin to Belfast routes, with more trains expected to sell out on all routes across the network.

The company has reminded customers intending to travel on Intercity and Enterprise services that advance booking is essential for travel at present, in order to manage the 50% of on-board capacity available for use under current public health measures.

Customers must have a booking to travel, as tickets will not be available for sale at stations for Intercity and Enterprise services.

