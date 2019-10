TRAIN SERVICES ARE back up and running after being suspended through Heuston station in Dublin earlier today.

Services remain suspended through Heuston due to a points failure. Engineers are working to rectify the issue. Update to follow. https://t.co/ugB0rlnsL4 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 31, 2019 Source: Iarnród Éireann /Twitter

Irish Rail said the suspension had been caused by a points failure.

Engineers were sent out to rectify the issue, according to Irish Rail.

There will be some delays as a result of the suspension.