Train services resume between Thurles and Portlaoise after being suspended due to fatal incident

LAST UPDATE | 32 minutes ago
TRAIN SERVICES HAVE resumed after been suspended between Thurles and Portlaoise following a fatal incident, Irish Rail has said.
The incident took place at around 7.30am.
Emergency services attended the scene.
The line was earlier closed for a number of hours. However, Irish Rail has confirmed it has since reopened.
Update:— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) July 15, 2023
The line between Thurles and Portlaoise has reopened.
10:0 Heuston - Cork operating
10:25 Cork - Heuston operating
11:25 Cork - Heuston will operate.
11:00 Heuston - Cork will operate.
A full schedule of services is expected to operate this afternoon. -CL https://t.co/CPWjPyfvHr
Irish Rail has said the 10am Heuston to Cork service and the 10.25am Cork to Heuston service are currently operating.
The 11am Heuston to Cork service and the 11.25am Cork to Heuston service will also operate.
Irish Rail has said a full schedule of services is expected to operate this afternoon.
