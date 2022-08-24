Tralee Park sealed off as gardaí investigate alleged attack on young woman

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ HAVE SEALED off an area of park in Tralee after a young woman was allegedly attacked in the town this morning.
Garda forensic experts were examining a large portion of undergrowth in Tralee Town Park, County Kerry.
A spokesperson has said that the investigation is in its earliest stages.
“Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that is reported to have occurred on Wednesday 24 August 2022, in Tralee Town Park, Tralee.
“Investigations are ongoing into this matter. No further information is available at this time,” the spokesperson said.
The town was thronged with revellers as the Rose of Tralee Festival came to an end last night but there are currently no indications that the incident was linked to the celebrations.
