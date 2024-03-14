Gardaí hunting for on-the-run suspect after woman stabbed and assaulted in Tralee

LAST UPDATE | 49 minutes ago
GARDAÍ ARE SEARCHING for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted and stabbed a woman in Tralee this morning.
It is believed that the attack happened inside an apartment and that the man fled after the incident.
The woman was taken to hospital where she is receiving treatment for her injuries – it is understood that she may have been stabbed multiple times in the attack.
A large number of gardaí have been deployed to the Kerry town as there are multiple crime scenes.
The man, who is believed to be Irish, has not been found yet but is understood to have been injured during his attack on the woman. Gardaí are forensically examining the apartment and a number of locations where they have discovered apparent blood stains.
A garda spokesperson confirmed they are investigating the incident and that it is ongoing.
“Gardaí are currently at scene of an ongoing incident that occurred at a residential property on Maine Street, Tralee this morning.
“At approximately 9.30am, emergency services alerted Gardaí of an alleged assault of a woman. The woman, aged in her 20s has been taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for her injuries.
“The scene is currently preserved and investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.
