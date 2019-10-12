Man due in court after three men attacked with hammer at Tralee filling station

A MAN IN his 30s has been charged and is due in court in connection with three serious assaults in Tralee, Co Kerry.

The incidents occurred at a filling station in Cloonmore last night at approximately 9pm.

Three men, one in his 40s and two aged in their 50s, were struck with a hammer to the back of their heads.

The men were taken to University Hospital Kerry with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí carried out searches of the area and located the suspect nearby and also recovered a hammer.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Tralee Garda Station.

The suspect has since been charged and is due to appear at the next sitting of a district court in relation to the incidents.

