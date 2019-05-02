This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 2 May, 2019
100 new jobs to be created in Kerry as part of expansion of Japanese financial subsidiary

JRI America will create the new jobs over the next five years.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 2 May 2019, 11:43 AM
1 hour ago 3,180 Views 8 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/TimDou
Image: Shutterstock/TimDou

JAPAN RESEARCH INSTITUTE (JRI) America has announced the creation of 100 new jobs in Tralee, Co Kerry.

The firm, which first started operations in the town in 2011, will expand its technology centre and create the new jobs over the next five years.

It plans to expand the centre by creating a security operations centre, which will involve around 25 roles across a range of security-related functions.

The remainder of the proposed expansion will see additional roles created within the existing development, quality and assurance, network, infrastructure, data centre support and helpdesk teams.

Minister of State Brendan Griffin, who attended today’s announcement, said the jobs would represent a positive contribution to the rural community

“I welcome today’s announcement that JRI America will continue to focus on supporting jobs in this region steadily over the next five years,” he said.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan added that the proposed expansion would underpin the strategic importance of the centre in the wider JRI group.

“It is an excellent announcement which will be of substantial benefit to the local and
regional economy,” he said, and wished the company further success in the area.

