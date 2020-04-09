This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 9 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teenager taken to hospital after suspected stabbing incident in Co Kerry

A man in his late teens was arrested in connection with the incident this evening.

By Adam Daly Thursday 9 Apr 2020, 8:43 PM
45 minutes ago 7,090 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5071401
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

A MAN IN his late teens has been arrested by gardaí investigating a suspected stabbing incident in Tralee, Co Kerry. 

The incident is understood to have occurred at 3.30pm this afternoon at Caheranne Close, Strand Road.

Gardaí in Tralee were called to the scene and a male in his late teens “with apparent stab wounds” was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries.

A full technical examination of the scene has been carried by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A man in his late teens was arrested this evening in connection with the incident and is currently detained at Tralee Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward as well as any road users travelling in the area who may have camera footage to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie