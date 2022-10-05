Man dies after attack at a cemetery during funeral in Co Kerry

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS died in an alleged stabbing at a funeral in Tralee, County Kerry.
The victim, who is in his 40s and living in Cork city, was at the funeral of a young woman from Killarney when a fight broke out.
The incident happened shortly before midday – the man was allegedly stabbed and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
A garda spokesperson has confirmed that the man died at the scene.
