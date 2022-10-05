Man dies after attack at a cemetery during funeral in Co Kerry

A MAN HAS died in an alleged stabbing at a funeral in Tralee, County Kerry.

The victim, who is in his 40s and living in Cork city, was at the funeral of a young woman from Killarney when a fight broke out.

The incident happened shortly before midday – the man was allegedly stabbed and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A garda spokesperson has confirmed that the man died at the scene.

“Gardaí are currently attending the scene of a serious assault which occurred this morning at Rathass Cemetery, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

“A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to University Hospital Kerry. Scene is currently preserved pending a full technical examination,” the spokesperson said.

