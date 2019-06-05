Garda investigation launched after newly opened Cork park vandalised overnight

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a newly opened park in Cork was vandalised overnight.

We have given significant investment in upgrading the path & landscaping from the South Douglas Road to Tramore Valley Park which is why it's so disappointing to see this.



We ask that anyone with information about this vandalism to contact Gardaí who have been informed. pic.twitter.com/NcnZ1lfNUV — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) June 5, 2019 Source: Cork County Council /Twitter

Substantial damage was caused to a green area in Tramore Valley Park on South Douglas Road.

The park was officially opened by Cork City Council Lord Mayor Mick Finn two weeks ago, on 22 May.

Cork County Council has condemned the vandalism in a post on social media today.

“We have given significant investment in upgrading the path & landscaping from the South Douglas Road to Tramore Valley Park which is why it’s so disappointing to see this,” the council said in a tweet.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, local Green Party councillor Dan Boyle criticised those who took part in the vandalism.

“At the end of the day, you’re just hurting your own community,” Boyle said.

I don’t know who would have been motivated to do this but it’s an action that hurts us all. What needs to be done is better respect for the public sphere.

“The enjoyment of the park is ruined by actions like this,” he said.

Cork County Council has called on anyone with information about the vandalism to contact gardaí.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.

Cork City Council and Cork County Council have been contacted for comment.