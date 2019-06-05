This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 5 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda investigation launched after newly opened Cork park vandalised overnight

Substantial damage was caused to a green area in Tramore Valley Park on South Douglas Road.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 5:46 PM
7 minutes ago 1,225 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4669619

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a newly opened park in Cork was vandalised overnight. 

Substantial damage was caused to a green area in Tramore Valley Park on South Douglas Road. 

The park was officially opened by Cork City Council Lord Mayor Mick Finn two weeks ago, on 22 May. 

Cork County Council has condemned the vandalism in a post on social media today. 

“We have given significant investment in upgrading the path & landscaping from the South Douglas Road to Tramore Valley Park which is why it’s so disappointing to see this,” the council said in a tweet. 

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, local Green Party councillor Dan Boyle criticised those who took part in the vandalism. 

“At the end of the day, you’re just hurting your own community,” Boyle said.

I don’t know who would have been motivated to do this but it’s an action that hurts us all. What needs to be done is better respect for the public sphere.

“The enjoyment of the park is ruined by actions like this,” he said.

Cork County Council has called on anyone with information about the vandalism to contact gardaí. 

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing. 

Cork City Council and Cork County Council have been contacted for comment.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie