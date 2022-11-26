Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 26 November 2022
Advertisement

London transport network blocks Qatar ads over LGBTQ laws

Qatar is among 11 states listed as having ‘effective’ or ‘probable’ death penalty policies for same-sex sexual acts.

1 hour ago 3,953 Views 1 Comment
File photo of a sign for the Piccadilly Circus Tube stop in the Pride flag colours
File photo of a sign for the Piccadilly Circus Tube stop in the Pride flag colours
Image: Alamy

LONDON’S TRANSPORT SYSTEM is not allowing advertising that “portrays Qatar as a desirable destination” or encourages people to attend the World Cup, under a 2019 policy response to LGBTQ laws there.

The stance by Transport for London (TfL) has reportedly angered Doha during its hosting of the football tournament, with the Financial Times reporting Saturday that it is reviewing all investments in the UK capital.

Since 2019, adverts that reference countries identified as having the death penalty for same-sex sexual acts are referred to TfL, which reviews their suitability to feature on trains, buses and other sites.

It uses a list of countries compiled by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA), a federation of more than 1,700 organisations worldwide campaigning for LGBTQ rights.

Qatar is among 11 states listed as having “effective” or “probable” death penalty policies for same-sex sexual acts, alongside regional neighbours Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

A TfL spokesperson said as a result any advertising campaign referencing them “continues to be reviewed on a case-by-case basis”.

She added that ahead of the World Cup it provided advertising partners and brands with “further guidance” on ads likely to be deemed “acceptable to run during the tournament”.

“Advertising which promotes travel to Qatar, tourism in Qatar, or portrays Qatar as a desirable destination will not be considered acceptable at this time,” TfL noted.

“Advertising which promotes ticket sales, encourages people to attend the matches in person, or encourages people to attend other events in Qatar will not be considered acceptable at this time.”

However, other ads featuring the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 logo or encouraging people to watch the matches on TV or streaming services were likely to be considered acceptable, it added.

The Financial Times said the policy had prompted Qatar – one of the biggest investors in London through the emirate’s vast sovereign wealth fund – to launch a review of its investments there.

The Qatar Investment Authority has spent lavishly and snapped up some of Britain’s best-known landmarks and businesses, including the luxury store Harrods and the capital’s Shard skyscraper.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie