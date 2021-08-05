What's happening with public transport in your county right now? Here's a rundown

AS WE START to travel more again as pandemic restrictions ease – and as sustainability and the climate come further into focus – people want to know about any new transport routes or infrastructure that are coming to their county.

This month, we’re taking a deep dive into public transport as part of The Good Information Project, and we’ve received questions from readers and the public about transport problems or gaps in their localities.

We contacted city and county councils around Ireland to ask them for details of projects that are currently ongoing with respect to transport infrastructure and public transport in their areas, especially capital projects, such as the development of a new road, greenway or cycle route, or infrastructure related to public transport, like the addition of a bus shelter.

We used the information they supplied, as well as other public sources, to compile this rundown of what’s happening with transport in every county in the Republic.

The details for each county in the rundown below are not necessarily an exhaustive list of all the work that is ongoing – for instance, we’ve excluded routine work like small road repairs or some projects that are still at early stages – but they give an overview of some of the main developments in transport infrastructure that you can expect to see in your area.

Carlow

Carlow County Council has a €2.4 million budget for active travel (walking and cycling) projects in 2021, which covers improvements to existing walking and cycling facilities at 14 locations and developing proposals for future works.

Multiple pedestrian and cycling schemes around the county are on the agenda, including from Hanover to Tyndall; on Tullow Road; on Dublin Road; the Tullow town orbital walking and cycling scheme and the River Burren walking and cycle track.

Permeability link projects – improved connections that make it easier or quicker to walk or cycle between two areas – are ongoing on the River Barrow walk and at Staplestown Road/Pollerton Road.

A budget of €100,000 was set aside for other low-cost permeability measures.

For more on permeability, read our interview with Galway cyclist and teacher Neasa Bheilbigh here.

New footpath schemes are being developed in Grange, Kildavin and Borris.

On roads, the council is “progressing designs and evaluations to realign 3km of the National Secondary Road (N80) to improve safety for road users” and “progressing assessments/evaluations for consideration to progress the Carlow Southern Relief Road”.

It is also undertaking pavement improvement and resurfacing projects for 4km of national roads and 90km of regional and local roads.

Cavan

Two sections of greenway – a route set aside for cyclists and pedestrians – are at the planning stages in Cavan: the Cavan to Butlersbridge Greenway and the Cavan-Leitrim Greenway.

Pavement overlays – laying new concrete or asphalt over an existing path – are underway for the N87 from Gartaquill to Mullaghduff, the N55 in Ballinagh Town, and the N16 in Blacklion West and should be finished by this month, September, and October respectively.

In Virginia, construction on a car park is set to be completed in August and a safety scheme for the N3 Virginia Main Street is due by next January.

Various “regional and local road bridge remedial schemes, regional and local road safety Schemes and active travel measures schemes” are also ongoing, the council said.

Projects at the planning and design stages include the N3 Virginia Bypass, the N2 Dublin Road roundabout, and the East West Road (Dundalk to Sligo) SRLR scheme.

Clare

A spokesperson for Clare County Council said that a “comprehensive programme of work is being developed in conjunction with the National Transport Authority (NTA) for roll-out later this year and over the coming years under the Active Travel programme, which includes footpaths, pedestrian crossings, bus shelters, etc., in towns and villages across County Clare”.

Feasibility and strategic assessment reports have been carried out into the West Clare Railway Greenway project, which would create a greenway along the line of the former West Clare Railway.

Funding has been secured under the Carbon Tax Fund to progress the design of the first section between Kilrush and Kilkee, which consultants have been appointed for, and the current timeline would see planning permission around May 2022.

The greenway would run from Ennis to Kilkee via Corofin, Ennistymon, Lahinch, Miltown Malbay, Doonbeg, Moyasta, and Kilrush.

A draft transport strategy for the Limerick Shannon Metropolitan area has been completed and sent to the National Transport Authority board for approval.

Consultants have been appointed for the N19 Shannon Airport Access Road, and an Options Report is being finalised for the upgrade and possible realignment of a 2km-long section between Drumgeely and Knockbeagh Point at the entrance to the airport.

€1 million worth of advanced works (such as site clearance, fencing, and service diversions) have been completed ahead of construction on the Killaloe Bypass, a new River Shannon Bridge crossing, and an upgrade to the R494. The council plans to award a contract later this year and begin construction in February 2022.

A 750m relief road is planned for Claureen, Ennis “to be delivered under the LIHAF (Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund) to open up lands for much needed housing in the area”.

Cork

Cork County Council said there are “two major infrastructure projects under construction in Cork at present”.

The projects are the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade works and the N22 Baile Bhuirne to Macroom Road Development Project. Construction costs for both of the projects are over €100 million.

The N22 Project is scheduled for completion in late 2023 and the Dunkettle Interchange Project is scheduled for completion in mid-2024.

“Cork County Council is also progressing a suite of other major and minor infrastructure projects that will provide enhanced multi-modal connectivity corridors in the county,” the council said.

These include the N/M20 Cork to Limerick Project, Mallow Relief Road, and the N25 Carrigtwohill to Midleton upgrade scheme.

In Carrigaline, works started on the western relief road in April and are due to be completed in August next year, with a view to reduce traffic on main street and allow the “enhancement of the town centre”, while a relief road in Kanturk is expected to be finished in September.

A boardwalk along Mallow Bridge is due to be finished in November, which should provide better pedestrian and cycle access across the bridge.

Improved pedestrian and cycle facilities on Ballinrea Road in Carrigaline that involve upgrading the roundabout and road are due to be ready by the fourth quarter of this year.

Similarly, a footpath upgrades, widenings and new pedestrian crossings are due to be ready in various locations by the end of the year.

Around the county, work is underway on upgrading bus stops to make them accessible and improving bus shelters.

“Phase one of the [bus stops] project, focused on East Cork and Carrigaline/ Ringakiddy, is substantially completed with 20 locations upgraded (17 of which are now accessible),” the council said.

“Phase two is concentrated on North and West Cork which involves the upgrading of 20 locations (18 of which will be accessible). Phase two of the project is due to commence construction in Q3 2021.”

In Cork city, it’s estimated that €570,000 will be spent this year on pedestrian safety improvement schemes.

Construction is underway on phase one of a greenway between Mahon and Marina, with an estimated spend of €3.2 million.

A pedestrian and cycle track is due to start construction this year in Ballybrack, while €1.5 million is being spent on the Grange Road Transport Corridor and Tramore Valley N40 Bridge.

€250,000 is being spent on public transport improvements in the South Quays, which are at the preliminary design and planning stage.

Construction is due to be completed on cycle lanes from Melbourne Road and Donovans Road to Glasheen; Victoria Road to MacSwiney Quay; and at South Mall, as well as upgrades to the Airport Road cycle lane.

Donegal

Donegal County Council said that it provides “infrastructure and supporting facilities such as bus stops, footpath and cycleways that support modal shift and access to such public transport services where possible and subject to funding and land availability”.

The council sent a “non-exhaustive list of all the support infrastructural projects that the Council’s Roads & Transportation Directorate will deliver/construct in 2021”, which is included in the image below.

It said there are other projects at concept, planning, design or tender stages that will be completed in 2022 or later and that new projects may be added as matters arise or as funding is allocated.

“Pedestrian crossings are currently being considered at some locations and may be installed before the end of year.”

Dublin

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Council said it is “looking at ways to aid charging of electric vehicles for residents and other stakeholders that will allow for the easiest user experience, and the most efficient roll out of local authority provided EV charging infrastructure across the county”.

“Additionally, we are working to provide at least one EV charging unit in each village and town in DLR. We previously installed one in Dún Laoghaire town and recently installed a dedicated disabled/accessible charging unit in Dundrum,” the council said.

Its road maintenance programme for 2021 to 2021 includes plans for footpath upgrades, bridge repairs, road resurfacing and cycleway maintenance.

In April, South Dublin County Council approved a programme of cycle infrastructure projects to facilitate better cycle options.

Ongoing cycle schemes include:

The Dodder Greenway - “Once complete, it is envisaged to be over 17km long, linking Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in the City Centre to the entrance of the Bohernabreena Reservoirs at Glenasmole, South Dublin. This involves work between South Dublin County Council, Dublin City Council and Dun Laoghaire Council.” SDCC said work on the three bridges in its section of the route are now complete. The timeline for completion on the South Dublin side of the greenway is approximately one and a half years.

Templeville Light Segregation - a 2.3km active travel route that will link up with Wellington/Limekiln and ultimately the D12 Bike Bus route. Design work is currently progressing on phase one of the project and the timeline for completion is approximately one and a half years.

Limekiln and D12 Bike Bus Light Segregation - “The bike bus is a route that is being cycled currently with adults and children numbering over 40 through the Crumlin Area assisted by cycling safety officers. We have worked with the Bike Bus campaign to develop a route that will ultimately put them on a much safer route and enable them to cycle to school/work and have inter connectivity with Wellington and Templeville routes.” The timeline for completion is approximately one year.

Lucan Canal Loop - “This scheme will bring connectivity from the Grand Canal to the Royal Canal. It will connect Clonburris, Griffeen Park and on to Lucan, creating fantastic routes and safe options for active travel.” It will be around. 4.5km long and the timeline for completion is within one and a half years.

Other cycle projects are planned in Tallaght, Clondalkin, Jobstown, Grange Road and Wellington Lane.

Works on the N81 will resume in 2021 with resurfacing works that were initially undertaken in 2019, starting at the Oldbawn intersection and continuing to the west on both sides of the dual carriageway to the Jobstown junction, resurfacing 2km of dual carriageway and 700m of single carriageway.

Under BusConnects, there are two new bus changes planned in South Dublin at Liffey Valley and Tallaght Town Centre.

The Liffey Valley interchange has received planning permission and is due to be constructed by the end of 2022, while the Tallaght interchange is being planned.

The new Kishogue train station is due to be in operation by 2023.

Under Fingal County Council, protected cycle lanes are starting construction this year along Rathingle/Rivervalley Road in Swords; Grange Road in Baldoyle; and Warrenhouse Road in Baldoyle, while construction has already begun along Hartstown, Huntstown and Mountview Roads in Dublin 15.

Other protected cycle lanes are being designed in Swords, Ongar, and Blanchardstown.

Bus infrastructure for Little Pace Road in Clonee is at the design and planning stage.

Work is ongoing on the Hole in the Wall Road project to create a safer road layout, which is due for completion in September; on the Snugborough interchange (June 2023); on Broadmeadow Way (advance works until December); Park Road (August 2021); Donabate Distributary Road (September 2021); Harry Reynolds Road (April 2023) and Church Fields Link Road (December 2022).

In the city centre, Dublin City Council (which did not provide any details of projects to The Journal) is preparing a revised application for planning permission for a civic plaza on College Green.

An Bord Pleanála originally refused permission for the development, which is seeking to pedestrianise College Green (the area of Dame Street near Trinity College).

Construction on the Francis Street environmental improvement scheme in the Liberties, which includes widening pavements, new lighting and street furniture, and planting trees and landscaping, is expected to finish in December.

The Silogue Infrastructure scheme, which involves the extension of Gateway Crescent, the realignment of Sillogue Avenue and the upgrade of Sillogue Gardens in Ballymun recommenced construction in April and is due to be finished in August next year.

Projects at the design stage include the pedestrianisation of Mary’s Street, Temple Bar Square refurbishments and improvement works in Grafton Street Quarter.

An improvement scheme on Castle Street and Cork Hill that included a new protected pedestrian crossing and disability access ramps to City Hall and the Rates office has been suspended, according to DCC’s monthly management report for June 2021, “due to a significant increase in the estimated costs for this project”.

Galway

Galway City Council and Galway County Council directed The Journal to the following webpages:

The Journal also contacted the Galway National Roads Project Office but did not receive a response.

The Galway County Council Roads Programme 2021 set out fourteen safety improvement works for regional and local roads, including a zebra crossing and speed table (the speed-reducers on roads that look like long speed bumps) near the playground in Maigh Cuilinn and a controlled pedestrian crossing on Bridge Street in Athenry.

Twenty bridges across Tuam, Loughrea, Connemara, Ballinasloe and Athenry/Oranmore were allocated funding for repairs.

The council made a submission to the National Transport Authority for active travel projects, including the “installation of disable access compliant bus stops, provision of shelters at existing bus stops” and the “provision of bicycle stands at key locations within towns throughout the county”.

In Galway city, a major public transport over the next several years is BusConnects Galway on the Dublin Road, which would seek to improve pedestrian, cyclist and public transport facilities along 4km of the Dublin Road from the Martin Roundabout to Moneenageisha Junction. A public consultation on the project closed in January.

Also under BusConnects Galway are plans for a cross-city link from University Road to Dublin Road to link suburbs in the west and east through the city centre.

In June 2020, Galway City Councillors voted in favour of a new Salmon Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge across the Lower River Corrib, crossing between Gaol Road and Newtownsmith. A compulsory purchase order was issued in April this year for the land to construct the bridge.

Kerry

Work on the N72 Stagmount, which involved upgrading a 1.15km sectin of road, upgrading the existing junction to Ceannearagh, and a new junction to access the old N72, is nearly complete.

The preexisting carriageway cross-section was a “single carriageway without hard-shoulders and has both a poor horizontal and vertical alignment”.

Resurfacing of 1.1km of pavement in Rathmore Village is under construction.

Route options are being considered for the N22 Farranfore to Killarney, the N22 Cleeney to Madams Hill, the N70 Glanbehy Bridge, and the N72 Ballydowney to Gortroe safety scheme.

Projects currently at the design stage along the N72 are Killalee and Gap Cross to Golden Nugget and a Killorglin to Anglot improvement scheme,

On the N70, work on the Milltown Bypass and Waterville to Ballybrack are being designed.

Kerry County Council was allocated €5.6 million for active travel projects in 2021, with more than one million earmarked for cycleway networks in Tralee town on the Bracker O’Regan Road, Tralee Town Park, and from the canal to the town.

Over €1.59 million was allocated to cycleway networks in Killarney on Rock Road, between Deerpark Road and the Gaelscoil Junction and between Gaelscoil Road and Chestnut Drive.

The Listowel Greenway Link, Flesk Walkway and Cycleway and and junction upgrades in Tralee were also among active travel projects allocated funding.

Kildare

Construction on the Athy Distributor Road – a 3.4km route aiming to alleviate congestion in Athy – is due to start in the fourth quarter of this year and is a 30-month project.

The Maynooth Eastern Ring Road and Ladytown Roundabout are at the detailed design stage, while a Naas-Sallins Greenway is under preliminary design.

Route options are currently being considered for a link road between Celbridge and Hazelhatch and a project for a second bridge crossing in Newbridge recently commenced.

A range of sustainable transport or active travel projects are at various stages of development around Kildare, including:

Easton Road/ Green Lane Cycle Route: Concept Development & Option Selection Phase

Kilcock Road, Maynooth Cycle Provisions: Concept Development & Option Selection Phase

Celbridge Road, Maynooth Cycle Provisions: Concept Development & Option Selection Phase

Royal Canal Greenway: Detail Design & Procurement Phase

North South Corridor Scheme – Phase 5 Mill Street: Detailed Design Phase

Kilcullen Road, Naas: Detailed Design Phase

Maynooth Permeability Measures: Detailed Design & Procurement Phase

Sallins Village Temporary Traffic Management Measures: Detailed Design & Procurement Phase

Naas to Kill Cycle Route: Preliminary Design Phase

Temporary cycle lane in Newbridge, at early stages of the project and it will be for a trial period.

Kilkenny

The Journal made multiple attempts to contact Kilkenny County Council but did not receive a response.

According to the National Transport Authority, Kilkenny County Council was allocated €4.3 million for active travel projects in 2021.

A quarter of the funding was set aside for developing a one-way system on Bridge Street, Callan, which is due to start operating in October.

€300,000 was allocated to footpath development around the county, €120,000 to public lighting improvements along paths, walkways and cycleways, €100,000 to radial cycle route improvements and another €100,000 to pedestrian and bus access improvements in Freshford.

Others projects include light segregation cycle schemes, low-cost permeability measures, safe school zones, new river crossings and pedestrian crossings at various locations.

Laois

Laois County Council identified five key transportation projects that are in the pipeline.

Construction is set to start in two weeks on the Triogue BluWay in Portlaoise for off-road cycle and pedestrian facilities through Portlaoise along the Triogue River.

In Portarlington, construction is ongoing on a range of “pedestrian and cyclist enhancements”.

Planning has commenced for enhanced pedestrian and cyclist connectivity on the N77 Abbeyleix Road in Portlaoise.

There is “ongoing design for the Portlaoise Town Bus Service and engagement with NTA regarding bus stops upgrades”.

The council has sent submissions to National Development Plan review to pursue schemes for the Portlaoise Northern By-Pass and Mountmellick By-Pass.

Leitrim

Alongside Cavan, progress is underway on the Cavan-Leitrim Greenway. Works have commenced on the section between Ballinamore and Corgar, while between Corgar and Aghawillin, “work has started on progressing the planning permission for this section of the Greenway”.

Tenders that have been received for a design team for the SLNCR Greenway from Sligo to Enniskillen are currently being assessed.

A blueway – a trail on or beside a lake, canal or river – is in the early pipeline for Carrick-on-Shannon to Battlebridge, which is at the preliminary design stage.

Carrick-on-Shannon is one of the only large towns on the N4 between Dublin and Sligo that isn’t currently bypassed, and the combination of traffic from local and long-distance bottleneck traffic leads to bottlenecks, planners say.

A second public consultation that asked people for feedback on the N4 Carrick-on-Shannon to Dromod project has recently closed, with the next step to a decision on the “preferred option” that emerges (a do-minimum or do-something option, which you can read the details of here).

Vehicle restraint systems (measures designed to prevent or reduce of impact of collisions, such as safety barriers) on the N16 at Glencar are awaiting approval from Transport Infrastructure Ireland and a tender is being assessed for VRS provision on the N4 at Jamestown.

Limerick

In Limerick city centre, the O’Connell Street revitalisation project is under construction with an aim of making the street “be primarily pedestrian priority, while being flexible in use”.

That includes plans for wider footpaths to facilitate people gathering, on-street trading and ‘spill out zones’ from businesses, as well as seating areas, bicycle stands, and cycle lanes.

The council has applied to An Bord Pleanála for planning permission to build a new bridge between the South Canal Bank and Lower Park Road which would be 12 metres wide and have one-way traffic flow under the control of traffic signals as well as a shared cycle and pedestrian path.

The Coonagh Knockalisheen Distributor Road is currently under construction and it includes provision for active and public transport use, along with the Croom Distributor Road, which is at the completion of construction.

Road safety improvement schemes are being implemented on the N69 at Court Cross, N69 at Mungret/ Boland’s Cross, and the N21 at Ward’s Cross.

Cycle routes or schemes are in progress or planned at:

Corbally Road to Bridge Street Bus & Cycle Scheme

Dooradoyle to City Centre (via Hyde Road) Cycle route

Ballysimon Road to City Centre Cycle Route

Ennis Road Cycle lanes

Roxboro to City Centre Cycle route

Upper Mallow St to City Centre Cycle Route

Kings Island Perimeter – Pedestrian & Cycle Route

Mill Road, Corbally Pedestrian and Cycle Measures

Ballycummin Road Pedestrian & Cycle Scheme

Patrickswell Village Renewal Scheme Pedestrian & Cycle Measures

Old Dublin Road Greyway

Longford

Work on a pavement resurfacing scheme along the N4 Newtownforbes started in early May and is continuing for the next four months, covering path replacement, drainage works, and road resurfacing.

By the end of 2021, construction is also due to start on an N63 Major’s Well Road Safety Improvement Scheme; an N63 Barnacor Pavement Resurfacing Scheme; and an N63 Lanesborough Pavement Strengthening Scheme.

“The summer months are a particularly busy period for the Roads Department with roadworks taking place throughout the county,” Longford County Council said.

“Construction works on the roadworks programme are ongoing in each municipal district with the main focus on restoration improvement and restoration maintenance works on both regional and local roads.”

“It is envisaged that most restoration maintenance works will be completed by the end of August with restoration improvement works continuing into September / October.

Maintenance on regional and local bridges are also scheduled to take place.

Louth

Work has started on a park and share at Junction 16 in Dundalk, which is due to be substantially completed by the fourth quarter of this year.

Major overlay (resurfacing) work is due to start in the fourth quarter on the N2 from Collon Village to the Meath Border and along the N33.

Other projects that are still in the design and planning stage are the N52 Ardee By-pass, the N53 Hacksballscross – Rassan Road Improvement Scheme, the N2 Ardee to Castleblayney Road Scheme and the N2 Ardee Pedestrian Crossing.

A range of active travel projects, particularly in Drogheda and Dundalk, are currently at the design and planning stage.

In Drogheda, that includes cycle lanes from the Bridge of Peace to the train station; along the Ballymakenny Road; and Twenties Lane and R166 Termonfeckin Road.

In Dundalk, the active travel projects being designed include cycle lanes on the R132 inner relief road; upgrades to cycle lanes at the Xerox Junction to Riverside walk; and the Ard Easmuinn Road to the train station.

Sections of greenway upgrades are also under design in Carlingford/Greenore and a Long Walk Urban Regeneration Project is at the design and planning stage.

Mayo

Mayo County Council and the National Transport Authority are working on installing wheelchair accessible bus shelters in Ballina, Castlebar and Westport, as well as wider work on bus stops and shelters around the county.

Road schemes under construction include the N5 from Westport to Turlough, the N26 at Cloongullane Bridge, and the R312 Glenisland Road / Bridge Realignment.

Ten road projects are at the design and planning stage:

N17 / R320 Junction Claremorris

N26 Ballina By Pass

N17 Knock to Cooloney

N59 Newport to Derrada

N59 Roskeen to Derrada

N60 Heathlawn

N60 Manulla Cross

N60 Breaffy

R332 Kilmaine to Foxhall

R345 Cong Outer Relief Road

Meath

Bus stops in Navan town and footpath improvement works around the county are on the short-term agenda for Meath, with work also underway or due to start soon on the R150 Laytown to Bettystown Spine Road Scheme, the R154 Kiltale, and the Ratoath Outer Relief Road (RORR) Scheme.

The Boyne Greenway from Drogheda to Mornington and the Navan to Wilkinstown section of the Boyne Valley to Lakelands County Greenway are being designed, along with the Ratoath Cycle Network, the Athlumney to Trim Road Cycle and Pedestrian Scheme and the N51 Park and Ride in Navan.

Pedestrian crossings are at the design stage at the Round-O pub Navan on the R161 and at the N51 2021 bus shelter.

Accessible bus stops, alongside broader safety improvement and bridge rehabilitation works on regional and local roads, are also at the design stage.

The N51 Dunmoe Phase 2; N2 Slane Bypass & Public Realm Enhancement Scheme; N2 Rath Roundabout to Kilmoon; N52 Grange to Clontail; R162 Kilberry Phase 2 are under design.

Monaghan

Monaghan County Council said it is “working in association with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to develop two major road projects in the county”, which are the upgrade of a 28km section of the N2 National Primary Road between Clontibret and the Northern Ireland Border and the upgrade of a 32km section of the N2 between Ardee and Castleblayney.

The projects “aim to enhance North/South and Regional connectivity and improve road safety”, the council said.

Topographical and environmental surveys are currently ongoing and site investigations are commencing shortly for both of the schemes.

Additionally, the Tullybryan Road scheme, which will realign 3.1km of the N54 between Monaghan and Clones, has been allocated €17.5 million for design, land archaeology and construction.

“The scheme commences just half a kilometre to the west of Monaghan Town in the townland of Tullygrimes and continues for 3.1km as far as Annaghgrevy. The N54 connects Monaghan Town to Butlers Bridge just north of Cavan Town through a series of villages and towns including Smithborough, Clones and Cloverhill,” the council said.

“The route has an average daily traffic count of about 7,200 and caters for a significant number of heavy goods vehicles. The N54 in County Monaghan has not had any significant upgrades over the last three decades, and as such, the proposed scheme would is a much needed development to a section of road that has had a history of collisions in recent years.”

The council will be issuing a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) notice to affected landowners along the route later this year.

Offaly

Offaly is upgrading bus stops in Tullamore and Edenderry, where works are ongoing, with Birr to follow after its planning and design stage.

The upgrades include improving the pull-in areas and footpaths, installing bus shelters, and pedestrian crossings.

Active travel schemes are happening around the county, including pedestrian crossing improvements.

Work is ongoing on a number of roads, including at Edenderry Granary Court, the N52 Ballynacard East & West pavement scheme, and maintenance and road safety improvement schemes on the N52, N62, and N80.

The Birr Distributor Road R439 Banagher Road to N52 Tullamore Road and the N62 Cloghan to Kennedy’s Cross peat replacement Minor Works Scheme are at the planning and design stages.

Roscommon

Roscommon County Council directed The Journal to the Council’s management reports on its website, which can be found here.

The latest report from June 2021 details that a contract to construct the N5 Ballaghaderreen to Scramoge Road Project, which An Bord Pleanála gave approval for in 2018, was awarded to Roadbridge Ltd in June.

The planned road is 33.4km and extends from the east tie-in point of the N5 Ballaghaderreen by-pass to Scramoge, bypassing Frenchpark, Bellanagare, Tulsk and Strokestown.

Alongside Leitrim, the new N4 Carrick-on-Shannon to Dromod project is planned for Roscommon. 189 submissions from the public consultation in may and June are currently being reviewed.

Earlier this year, Roscommon County Council appointed a project liaison officer for the Galway to Athlone cycleway, which is in development, to be the “main point of contact for the landowner and [who] will ensure that the farmers interests and concerns are considered in all decisions”.

Letters and an information leaflet were sent to landowners in the consultation areas along the five route corridor options for the cycleway in May.

Sligo

Improvements to local bus service routes and provision of additional bus shelters are planned for Sligo later this year or in 2022, with work ongoing on footpath connectivity and cycleway design projects.

The N4 Collooney to Castlebaldwin Road Development and the N4-N15 Sligo Urban Improvement Scheme are due to be completed in the third quarter of this year, while construction is due to start in the fourth quarter on phase two of the O’Connell Street Enhancement Scheme, a project that plans to create an improved pedestrian zone in Sligo town.

Work on the Eastern Garvogue Bridge & Approach Roads, the N59 Corhawnagh to Crockacullion Improvement Scheme and the Burton Street Link Road are at the design stage.

Tipperary

Tipperary County Council provided a budget breakdown of the funding allocated to transport projects for 2021.

“Tipperary County Council is currently in the process of carrying out works in accordance with the allocations received,” the council said.

Source: Tipperary County Council

Source: Tipperary County Council

Waterford

On the North Quays in Waterford city, a project to redevelop the area over the next several years plans to “develop and promote a modal shift away from private car towards increased use of an integrated multi – modal sustainable transport network to include: walking, cycling and public transport”.

It’s proposed to relocate the train station to the North Quays, which would put it closer to a new “sustainable transport bridge, creating a new integrated transport hub”.

“The Greenway connecting Dungarvan to New Ross will cross the site using the proposed sustainable transport bridge and be incorporated into the development on the NQ site,” the council said.

€5.3 million has been allocated to a project to create a public “living room” space with priority for pedestrians from John Roberts Square to the Greenway as it enters the city.

It includes provision of “street furniture, shading, and soft landscape to give gathering spaces and quiet spaces” and plans to introduce “creative place making for all ages and backgrounds; animated street life, light programming, space for public performances, street fairs by temporary re-routing of traffic, intelligently curated public art, comfortable for walking, clear connections to rest of city and thriving street frontages that spill out onto the street”.

Along the existing Waterford Greenway, works are starting in September to upgrade a 2.1km section from the car park at Bilberry to the Clock Tower. They’re expected to last 18 months. Additionally, a tender is out to appoint consultants for a feasibility study and route selection of a 13.5km greenway link from the Clock Tower in Waterford to the Old Railway Station in Tramore.

Westmeath

Westmeath County Council directed The Journal to its Active Travel programme and Transportation Annual Works Programme and said progress on the schemes is listed in Monthly Management Reports.

The latest report from June is available here.

Work on a 6km section of the N52 Cloghan to Billistown between Turin and Billistown is almost complete; “substantial completion” was reached in November and the construction team returned to the site in March after Covid-19 restrictions were eased to continue on “snagging and other finishing works”.

Roughan & O’Donovan AECOM [an engineering consultancy firm] is working on the design and construction of a greenway from Whitegates to Athlone. A section between Whitegates and Marina is due to open to the public in August. Shortlisted tenders for the section from Marina to Athlone Castle are being assessed and construction is expected to start in October.

On the Galway to Athlone greenway, “RPS [consulting engineers] continue to progress with the planning and design process for Galway to Athlone Castle Greenway project”.

“The project office in Ballinasloe is currently functioning in a limited capacity during the current lockdown,” the report says.

€850,808 has been allocated to active travel programmes around the county; €9,200 to cycle signs; and €304,000 to safety improvement works on regional and local roads.

Wexford

There are no major transport infrastructure projects currently under construction in Wexford, the council said.

Projects at the planning and design stage are:

Oylgate to Rosslare Harbour Harbour Scheme – 33km of new and upgraded carriageway to connect the M11 to the Port

Rosslare Europort Access Road to connect with Iarnrod Eireann developments in the Port

Ballygillane Roundabout on the N25 – advance works to accommodate on N25 to improve access at the Port

“WCC works closely with Local Link to constantly develop new rural and inter-urban routes within the County, including public transport to beaches and tourist attractions,” Wexford County Council said.

“WCC also works closely with private bus companies to enhance, develop and accommodate public transport routes within the County and intercounty.”

Wicklow

Wicklow County Council directed The Journal to the chief executive’s report at the June Council meeting.

Construction is ongoing on the Bray Strand Road Cycle route, while planning documents are due to be sent to An Bord Pleanála in August for the Arklow to Shillelagh Greenway.

The Bray Dart interchange, which would redevelop the existing forecourt at the Dart station to create better links between different transport modes, is at the detailed design stage.

Consultants have been appointed for a bus priority project in Little Bray and a transport study in Arklow.

The council has received approval from Transport Infrastructure Ireland to progress the M11/N11 Interim Bus Priority Project phase two (options selection) and phase three (design and environment evaluation). The scheme involves the development of bus corridor options along the N11.

A preferred design option for the M11/N11 Junction 4 to 14 Improvement Scheme is due to be announced, which will be followed by a public consultation.

